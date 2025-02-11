Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has weighed in on counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her husband's divorce announcement

Christiana Awuni believes her submissions and suggestions to women were tone-deaf and needed

The actress argued that the counsellor must apologise to the countless women she misled with her advice

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has called out counsellor Charlotte Oduro for a public apology amid her marital woes.

The counsellor's husband recently issued a press statement announcing their divorce. He confirmed that he and the controversial counsellor Charlotte Oduro had been separated for the past three years.

"The couple has been separated for the past three years and after further reflection and guidance, they officially dissolved their marriage traditionally last year. Despite multiple efforts at settlement, irreconcilable differences have necessitated this move."

Counsellor's husband also alleged that his wife's disrespectful attitude caused their marriage to end.

Mr Solomon's reason disappointed many Ghanaians who have followed the counsellor's hyper-religious ideals.

Charlotte Oduro is a staunch advocate for women submitting to their husbands at all costs.

In 2021, Charlotte directed women not to leave their husbands when they cheated but to ramp up efforts to make them feel more appreciated. Christiana Awuni in her recent submission referenced Charlotte.

Ghanaians react to Christiana's advice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Christiana Awuni's advice to Charlotte Oduro.

Béatrice Akakpo said:

"I thought women supposed to their fellow women why all this denigration? I’m ashamed of two of you sitting there saying this rubbish. Some men hate to see their women to be popular and productive more than them."

Akosua Twumasiwaa wrote:

"Is the host married? Or slay queen or side chick? She is even more annoying than Christiana Awuni. Jubilation over a fellow woman's divorce! Heeerrrrr women! Women! All because of what? As far as u are a woman, no shaken. Yours will come in a different form."

Clement Boakye noted:

"Women are on their own enemies, look at the way they are happy about it. Christiana Awumi ,I think you are out of your mind."

Agnes Kyei remarked:

"Eeeeiii two women who are probably not married. What at all has maa Charlotte done to you guys?"

Prophet predicts Charlotte Oduro's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet had hinted at the breakup between Charlotte Oduro and her husband.

The prophet, Karma President, foretold in a sermon that the counsellor's union would collapse and advised her to take the prophecy seriously.

Source: YEN.com.gh