A video of a Ghanaian woman advising young ladies in their 20s and 30s has surfaced on social media

In the video, she noted that ladies of this age must prioritise protecting three important parts of their lives

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the comment and took to the comment section of the post to share their views

A Ghanaian woman has shared three crucial pieces of relationship advice for women in their 20s and 30s. In a video, she encouraged women in this age range to guard their wombs, hearts, and bodies against wrong men.

In a TikTok video, @Talk2Ohemaa stressed that giving out these three vital parts of the body comes with a lot of responsibility. For instance, giving your womb to the wrong man can have long-lasting consequences.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking on three essential things ladies in their 20s and 30s should guard. Image source: Talk2Ohemaa

Source: TikTok

“If you give your womb to the wrong man, you will be attached to that man for the rest of your life in the name of baby mama,” she explained.

She further urged women to be cautious about who they choose to father their children, highlighting the lifelong connection and responsibilities that come with it.

Additionally, she advised women to protect their hearts, warning that giving them away too freely can lead to significant emotional control over their lives. She stressed that women to be discerning in their relationships and prioritise their emotional well-being.

The third piece of advice focused on respecting one’s body. She noted that if one gave away one's body, they could never get it back.

She highlighted the value of maintaining personal boundaries and self-respect, stating that a woman with clear boundaries and self-respect is exactly what a man with emotional intelligence seeks.

Moreover, she cautioned women against yielding to societal pressures regarding relationships and motherhood. She encouraged women not to rush into relationships or have children to satisfy societal expectations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ohemaa's comment

Netizens who saw the video were enlightened by the comment. Many in the comments section hailed her for sharing the advice.

@Miss DEDE wrote:

"And also learn the law of detachment."

@Taisha wrote:

"That’s why I’m 37 single and waiting on n right timing."

@Pisces-queen wrote:

"Wuna for don talk since. I don already give the heart since."

@Ak ️wrote:

"Hmm I made mistakes."

Ghanaian woman shares red flags

Meanwhle, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady has shared some red flags she would look out for in a potential partner.

Among the things listed was a man who lives with his mum, someone who takes her on a date at KFC, etc.

Source: YEN.com.gh