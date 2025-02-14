Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade has restoked the debate about the origins of highlife as both Ghana and Nigeria continue to scramble for the enviable status

This comes after her recent comment tagging both Nigeria and Ghana as originators of the highlife genre

Stonebwoy has weighed in on the debate explaining why Ghana is the genre's physical and spiritual source

The debate about the origin of the pristine highlife genre, which has become the bedrock of several African sounds, continues to linger.

A clip of Yemi Alade's take on the genre culled from her conversation with Larry Madowo last year has resurfaced online.

In the clip, reblogged by Ghanaian content creator Kobe Bougee, Larry Madowo established that her breakout single Johnny was highlife, which traditionally originated from Ghana.

The Nigerian diva disputed Larry's statement, which is backed by data from Wikipedia. She asserted that both Nigeria and Ghana should take equal credit. Yemi Alade said,

"I grew up in a time in Nigeria when highlife was a big deal and as far as I know Nigeria, Ghana, etc., have already been pre-connected via music. So I feel like it originated both here in Nigeria and Ghana."

Over the years, the hardcore music industry conversation has become fodder for the never-ending Ghana Naija cultural banters on social media.

The highlife originator debate has received scores of contributions from fans online since Yemi Alade's historically inaccurate statement about the genre.

Sonebwoy speaks on raging debate

Ghana's reigning Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, has weighed in on the ongoing highlife debate. The Jejereje hitmaker said

"All respect is highly due. But Ghana will forever remain the physical and spiritual origin of highlife music -1920. The foundation and the biggest contribution to the African sound and some global sounds."

Stonebwoy's submission diplomatically avoided referencing Yemi Alade's video. However, he amplified Nollywood luminary Pete Edochie's take on the subject in which he gave an evolution of the genre and its original contributors, including ET Mensah, nicknamed the King of Highlife.

Stonebwoy addresses snub in hiplife list

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had questioned the accuracy of a list by the Recording Academy spotlighting Ghanaian artistes essential to the hiplife genre's past, present and future.

The new list included Reggie Rockstone, heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys and Black Sherif.

The Grammy list stoked a controversy after Stonebwoy's post discredited it because he was not on the list.

