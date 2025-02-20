A video of Kumawood comedians Opoku Bilson and his on-screen sugar mummy Diana Asamoah bonding on set has popped up online

The viral publicly displayed their towards each other in the presence of their junior colleague Aboske

Aboske's demeanour as Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah continued their loved-up moment triggered numerous fan reactions

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah and his junior colleague Opoku Bilson are gradually proving to be an inseparable pair after their skit went viral.

Opoku Bilson and Sugar Mummy make Aboske envious on set. Photo source: TikTok/OfficialDianaTV1

Source: Facebook

Diana and Opoku have become a force on the internet, raking in millions of views through their captivating content.

Their skits have earned them cosigns from top celebrities, including Stonebwoy and Nigeria's Yemi Alade.

As Opoku and his sugar mummy's stocks continue to rise, suspicions about their relationship also linger.

In a video making rounds online, Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah were spotted in a loved-up moment.

The actress was elated as she stroked Opoku Bilson's cheeks as Dr Likee's protégé Aboske watched on. Aboske wore an envious and disgusted facial reaction.

The short video intrigued scores of fans who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the Kumawood stars.

Opoku Bilson and his sugar mummy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Opoku Bilson and his sugar mummy's moments in the presence of Aboske.

Freaky Boy said:

You guys see the small boy sitting back there I don't know his name 😂😂😂."

khalifa OG🍥🇬🇭🇺🇲🥷🏼 wrote:

"In aboski's head.... "maame panin paa Hw3 de3 okyere okyere."

Queen baeb 🥰😍 remarked:

"The little one was like, very soon I will also start this lovilovi."

user0241876760 remarked:

"Indeed love isn't a matter of age🥰,I really love you guys."

Nana Quophi noted::

"So where were all these videos before it came out that they were dating."

Quame_🇬🇭🇨🇦 commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️. I see love here. That's real."

Don ZIICO added:

"You pipo should find Aboske gal ooo."

Opoku Bilson talks about Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Bilson had opened up about his relationship with Dr Likee and how the actor has helped his career.

He said they met on set for the first time, and he had to shoot a scene that demanded that he act disrespectfully towards his Dr Likee.

The TikTok star hurriedly apologised to Dr Likee and was shocked when his senior colleague brushed it all off.

