Stonebwoy and comedian Sabinus' conversation ahead of his upcoming tour stop in London has stoked a frenzy on social media

The duo raved about several things including Stonebwoy's collaboration with Duncan Mighty and his hopes to visit Port Harcourt soon

The Ghanaian star's ability to rattle Naija Pijin as he conversed with Sabinus intrigued scores of fans

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy recently had an interaction with Nigerian comedian and viral sensation Sabinus.

Their conversation touched on several points including Stonebwoy's collaboration with Port Harcourt-based superstar Duncan Mighty.

Stonebwoy featured Duncan Mighty on Better Tin, track four off his latest album Up And Runnin6. The Nigerian singer flew to Ghana and visited Stonebwoy's house for the collaboration to be recorded in his in-house studio.

Sabinus reflected on Stonebwoy's moments with Duncan Mighty in Ghana and fantasised about the Ghanaian star replicating the gesture with a visit to Port Harcourt.

The Jejereje hitmaker expressed his admiration for Duncan Mighty and said he couldn't wait to visit Port Harcourt for the first time, especially after his upcoming gig in London.

Sabinus expresses hopes of working with Stonebwoy

During their conversation, Sabinus shared his plans to release a new EP with Stonebwoy as a featured artiste.

Stonebwoy warmed up to Sabinus' request and expressed his eagerness to work with the singer.

In Nigeria, many comedians have found massive success swinging between both comedy and music.

Last year, Basket Mouth released his fourth studio album A Ghetto Love Story while Nasboi served fans with his debut which has viral hits including Small Money and Could This Be Love.

Stonebwoy and Sabinus stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy and Sabinus' interaction.

1 JAH CURE🇯🇲🇬🇭🇳🇬 said:

"Efo😂😂😂😂😂 dem no invite you, make you no follow 🤣😅😅😅. en dey promote show plus birthday 😂😂😂😂."

homebwoy shared:

"I pray sense should locate person wey no love Stonebwoy, because eii 😂person wey no love Stonebwoy is missing a lot 💔 😢 😔."

justice Ali commented:

"Know Ghana people in Port Harcourt and nobody knows Stonebwoy in Port Harcourt 😂😂😂."

DUBEM commented:

"It sounds like stone has the same voice as Duncan Mighty."

Fire House shared:

"Chairman Wan use sabinus to reach Burna Boy Efooo niii de settings king de 1st."

