Stonebwoy took to social media on Wednesday to congratulate media personality Abeiku Santana on his appointment as deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority

The musician was of the opinion that Abeiku Santana deserved the appointment and celebrated him

Abeiku Santana will be working under Maame Efua Houadjeto the new CEO of the institution and many social media users agreed with Stonebwoy that he deserved it

Popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has congratulated media personality Abeiku Santana on his appointment as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The dancehall star shared his excitement on social media on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, saying Abeiku deserved the position.

Abeiku Santana, who has made a name for himself through his work in the media and tourism promotion industry, will serve under Maame Efua Houadjeto, the new Ghana Tourism Authority CEO. His appointment has received a lot of support, with many Ghanaians agreeing that his experience makes him a good choice.

Reports from the presidency indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama made the appointment. The decision is seen as part of efforts to boost tourism and strengthen ties with Ghanaians abroad.

Abeiku Santana has played a key role in promoting Ghana’s tourism industry, using his platform to highlight the country’s culture and attract international visitors.

The appointment has not yet been officially confirmed by Abeiku Santana, but journalist Ameyaw Debrah shared a statement from the presidency announcing the news. It described Santana as an experienced cultural ambassador and media figure.

Abeiku Santana congratulated on Deputy CEO appointment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Patience Asigbe commented:

"The young men are working this means we have a good future, not like those old men saving money for their funerals."

Ama Owusua Baiden wrote:

"Congratulations oo. Please sell Ghana to the world. Give Ghana a great PR on the global front."

Elizabeth Gaisey said:

"To God be the Glory 👏👏Congratulations Deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Dr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey well deserved."

DigitaSoja wrote:

"Most appropriate appointment so far."

JohnAgbasi12354 commented:

"Your prayers answered!! NDC rewarding all the sharp mouths!! Mr. Santana congrats!! Watching closely!"

YawTimz wrote:

"Congratulations to him! But my question always remains, is he qualified? or is it just because he supported NDC."

AmosAdu37 commented:

"It is just like replacing an old man with an aged Abeiku ne Okraku Mantey de3 s3 same level. Nothing good would come out of there."

