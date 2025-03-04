Ahead of Stonebwoy's show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8, the musician went on a jewellery shopping spree in London

He splashed a lot of money on three diamond rings for his manager and two other team members who have been on the road with him

His commentary as he purchased the luxury gifts for his pals and some lucky fans has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy recently arrived in London for his Up And Runnin6 tour stop in London on March 8. The musician is set to perform with Fameye and new hiplife sensation AraTheJay.

The show, powered by Live Nation UK, has generated considerable controversy, considering claims from Stonebwoy's camp that Ghanaian show promoters in the diaspora are sabotaging their efforts.

On the day Stonebwoy performs, three of Ghana's biggest promoters in the diaspora, Alordia, Akwaaba UK, and West Coast, have partnered for an Independence Day concert headlined by R2Bees. Their show will be about 14 miles or 30 minutes from Stonebwoy's venue.

Stonebwoy's moments in London have begun to gain mainstream. As part of his itinerary, the Jejereje hitmaker went on a jewellery shopping spree.

From one of London's top jewellers with clients including Asake and Wizkid, Stonebwoy live-streamed his escapade.

The musician couldn't hide his pride as he selected diamond rings for three of his teammates including his manager Chief Stylez.

The teammates have been on the road with him since his Up And Running Tour commenced in North America.

While purchasing the jewellery, Stonebwoy unearthed his motive behind the shopping. He claimed that buying high-end jewellery was something he randomly does often, however he has not flaunted it much.

The musician also shared some snide remarks about his jewellery bill being more expensive than a Rolls Royce.

After his comment, many recalled his feud with Shatta Wale which reached a new height after Shatta Wale purchased his dream car - a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Stonebwoy buys Jewellery for London fans

Apart from his teammates, some lucky fans in London benefitted from Stonebwoy's generosity ahead of his show.

During his live interaction, Stonebwoy and the jeweller selected a couple of fans who would receive jewellery gifts he purchased while shopping.

Stonebwoy was proud of his decision to surprise fans with expensive jewellery. He said,

"I think this is new. I haven't seen anyone do this yet. If I have, I'll say. Maybe somebody has done it and I've not seen it. Tell a friend to tell a frend that we're here to give out some jewellery."

Stonebwoy tour gets a slow start

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had flown to Miami, Florida, to begin preparations for his upcoming Up and Runnin6 North American tour.

The Into The Future hitmaker's audience showed low enthusiasm while he excitedly delivered a strong musical performance, stoking a frenzy online.

The tour kickstarted at the Outset in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

