Afronita has let fans in on how she and her team at the AfroStar Kids Academy prepare to usher in every new month

As part of her preparations, the renowned dancer was spotted leading her mentees in a solemn prayer session

The video impressed many fans who have been following Afronita and the academy's journey since it started

Ghanaian dancer Afronita recently shared a video of her and the kids enrolled in her AfroStar Kids Academy invested in a solemn prayer session.

Youngsters at AfroStar Kids Academy follow Afronita's lead during solemn prayer session. Photo source: @AfrostarKidsAcademy

The video captioned "Always starting every month the right way with God" saw the young girls following the dancer's lead as she sang a worship song. She added

"May the blessings of God never depart from our lives. May the month of March be filled with great opportunities, breakthroughs,answered prayers, joy and back to back testimonies for us all! AMEN."

Afronita started the Academy less than a year ago, after cutting ties with her former clique DWP Academy.

Not long after she partnered with Abigail Dromo for the British Got Talent in 2024. They came third in the talent reality show laying the foundation for her work at her new academy.

The renowned choreographer who has always had a passion for kids believes her academy can provide more than just training.

The school's goal is to train future dance professionals and instil good morals in its students. For many fans who have followed Afronita's journey to stardom, seeing her worshipping with her mentees came as no surprise.

As a devout Christian, the viral sensation has become a role model for the children in her school mostly aged between 3 and 12.

Scores of fans thronged the comment section to share their admiration for Afronita.

Afronita's prayer session stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Afronita's prayer session with her team of youngsters.

Empress Eva 💖🥰🥰💖 said:

"ASKA Babies are very lucky for a good mentor , role model , Mummy because they are bringing out a unique family for this world 🌎 🥰🥰💯💯 🥰🥰 ASKA BORN A STAR love you 🥰🥰💯💯🥰🥰."

Trenycehevens🦋💖🌺 wrote:

"Starting and finishing with God 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 alpha and omega 💙💖🔥🔥 the God factor ASKA is here to stay 🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾."

GODLINA💖⭐️💖 remarked:

"These kids chose right 💖💖💖 Dani consider having your own school we will bring our kids 💖."

dmccallister0 noted:

One thing and everything about Afronitaaa , she really loves God and she is a good role model for all kids and I admire her the most."

Mama-Nitaa added:

"The good Lord will continue to protect and guide you and the children because you always put him first. God bless you Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah aka Stargyal ,aka Afronitaaa 🥰🥰💕💕👏👏.

Lisa Quama adopts Abigail Dromo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Dromo had been assigned to DWP Academy's Lisa Quama as a mentee.

Lisa Quama said she was elated to embark on the new journey with the talented little girl which comes after her rumoured fall out with Afronita.

Several DWP Academy stars, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer her on.

