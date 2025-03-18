King Paluta and his management, in a letter, petitioned the TGMA board over Makoma's snub in the Most Popular Song of the Year category

The musician demanded explanations from the TGMAs board over their decision to omit the song from four categories

King Paluta and his management also explained why they believed Makoma deserved multiple nominations

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, professionally known as King Paluta has petitioned the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) board after his Makoma hit song failed to secure a nomination in the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Aseda hitmaker demanded explanations from the TGMAs board over their decision to omit the song from the category despite he and his team submitting it for a nomination.

According to King Paluta, his chart-topping Makoma song deserved to be nominated in the category as it was the most popular song released in Ghana in the year under review.

The letter said:

“We humbly write to your honorable board to demand some explanations in connection with the snub of “MAKOMA” by King PALUTA, a song we duly submitted for consideration which we believe remains Ghana’s most popular song released the year under review, generating the most excitement amongst music lovers till date.”

The musician also shared that he filed nominations for Makoma in the Most Popular Song, Record of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories for the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

King Paluta noted that he and his team became concerned after the song failed to earn nominations in the four categories they submitted for consideration following the official nominees announcement.

He stated that he and his team wanted clarity on the matter as they believed that the song did not breach any moral or ethical requirement of the TGMA board.

King Paluta and his management also expressed their readiness to engage with the award scheme board for possible consideration of the Makoma song in the categories submitted earlier.

Controversy arose after Makoma failed to earn a single nomination in the four main categories, despite its massive popularity in Ghana and the international stage. The official music video of the song has amassed over three million views on YouTube since its release.

King Paluta's TGMA petition stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

camel.250328 commented:

"Wow they snubbed that song? This is bad. That is the only song I remember from Ghana!"

joeoppongwiafe said:

"Songwriter & record of the year de3… the rest, I can agree."

beccabellin24 commented:

"He should go and ask Patapaa in case he is new here😂😂."

adepaametame said:

"I think it is because the NPP used the song for their campaign."

hunkskasare commented:

"Good move because if Stonebwoy was nominated twice in a single category diiee den u also qualify to be the same 🙌."

