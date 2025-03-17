Abraham Attah took to his social media page to flaunt his bulky physique and lifestyle changes

The Beast of No Nation movie actor, in photos, switched up his look as he wore big round earrings

Abraham Attah also flaunted his dreadlocks, which now reached his neck and covered half of his face

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Prominent Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has courted attention after flaunting his latest looks on social media.

Abraham Attah flaunts his rasta hairstyle with big round earrings. Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

The Beast of No Nation movie actor recently took to his Instagram page to share a series of recent photos he took of himself in the washroom.

In one of the photos, Abraham Attah wore a puffer jacket, a white singlet, and a New York Yankees baseball cap as he took a mirror selfie. The actor complimented his look with large round earrings.

In another photo, the US-based Ghanaian actor rocking his rasta hairstyle, took off his shirt and showed the massive physical muscles he had built from his continuous work in the gym.

Another photo showed Abraham Attah flaunting his dreadlocks, which now reached his neck and covered half of his face. In the caption of his social media post, the Ghanaian actor issued a cryptic message to his critics.

He wrote:

"Can’t show u my plans u ain’t got vision."

Abraham Attah with his Beast of No Nation co-star Idris Elba on the red carpet of a movie premiere. Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

Abraham Attah's rise to prominence in Ghana

Abraham Attah rose to prominence in Ghana after being cast in the 2015 Netflix-produced movie, Beast Of No Nation, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The young boy who had no prior acting skills was chosen for a lead role in the movie after being spotted on the streets of Ashaiman, the town he lived in with his parents and siblings.

The high-profile movie also starred English-born Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba, Dr Likee's former camp member Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika and British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter and producer, Ama K. Abebrese.

Abraham Attah earned several accolades including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice International Film Festival, the Rising Star Award from the Black Film Critics Circle, and Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role in the movie.

Following the success of the Beast of No Nation movie in the African and international markets, the young actor got the opportunity to relocate to the US to seek greener pastures and improve his life.

In 2017, Abraham Attah gained admission at the Cheshire Academy in the United States of America for recording a perfect score of 4.0 GPA. He was also named as one of the ambassadors of the previous NPP government's Free Senior High School (SHS) program alongside fellow young actor Rahim Banda.

Later that year, he was cast for a minor role in the 2017 Box Office movie, Spider-man: Homecoming. In 2021, Abraham Attaah announced that he had successfully gained admission into Tufts University, a private educational institution in Massachusetts, USA to further his education and also pursue his athletic career.

Check out Abraham Attah's social media post below:

YOLO series' King George flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King George of YOLO series fame flaunted a new look after returning to Ghana from abroad.

In a series of photos he shared on social media, the actor debuted a long beard which covered his chin.

King George of YOLO series fame's new look garnered a lot of reactions from many Ghanaians who saw the photos online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh