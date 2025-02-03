Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her new transformation after posting a new video on TikTok

Viral internet sensation Rashida Black Beauty caused a stir on social media when she flaunted her new look in a video while dancing to a viral trend.

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts a new look in the video. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: TikTok

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts new look

Rashida Black Beauty took to her official TikTok account to share an exciting video of herself dancing to a viral TikTok trend.

In the viral video, she rocked a one-shoulder fitted pink dress that accentuated her fine curves.

She danced hard in the video while making serious facial expressions and showing off her natural beauty. Towards the end of the video, she sought to shake her body while bending inwards.

The video was captured at her usual spot inside her lovely residence where she recorded her trending TikTok videos. She stood in front of her white closet inside her room.

Rashida's hair was neatly braided with the front part in cornrows and the back in knotless broads. She styled it by tying it into a bun behind her head.

Reactions to Rashida's new look

Many people took to the comments section to talk about how beautiful Rashida looked in the video. They complimented her fine curves and beautiful looks.

Other admirers also talked about her beautiful dress and how it fitted her voluptuous figure and made her stand out.

Others who were speechless about her striking beauty filled the comments section with heart and other emojis expressing their thoughts about her.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Rashida Black Beauty's new look:

Felixbell said:

"I like your outfit 👌👌👌."

Abena_Michy said:

"My beautiful friend ❤️."

Samuel Badu-Mensah said:

"Rashida Black beauty."

Dickson ola said:

"Sweet sis."

NeSsA✨ said:

"Dancer wai."

Yhaa Sika💰 said:

"Give them ❤️❤️😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh