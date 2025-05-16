Ayisha Modi has shared her experience taking care of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong after his accident in 2020

She talked about her role in financing the singer's recovery during a recent TikTok live interaction on her rebranded account SheLovesShattaWale

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to react to the series of unbelievable experiences from Ayisha Modi and her dissociation from Stonebwoy's brand

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Self-styled music executive, Ayisha Modi, has opened up about her past work supporting veteran gospel singer Yaw Sarpong in a video published on TikTok on May 16.

Ayisha Modi fulfils the promise she made with Stonebwoy after their feud by taking off his name from her social media. Photo source: DelayTV, Stonebwoy, adomTv

Source: Facebook

According to Ayisha, she was a major financier of Yaw Sarpong's recovery when he had a life-threatening accident in 2020.

The accident which happened on the Kumasi highway left Yaw Sarpong's third child, a backing vocalist, Maame Tiwaa and another member of his team, Joyce, with various degrees of injuries.

The singer's partner in ministry, Maame Tiwaa, had to undergo several surgeries after the accident.

Yaw Sarpong, during a live TikTok interaction, established that she used to give the singer GH₵2k to help with his hospital bills.

The veteran singer has been riddled with many health issues following his accident in 2020.

Last year, he was diagnosed with a stroke. His colleague Diana Asamoah, his family, and his manager confirmed in separate interviews that he had been battling a severe stroke, which had left him bedridden for a while.

Dr Bawumia pays a courtesy call on Yaw Sarpong as he recovers from a stroke. Photo source: NPPBureau

Source: Instagram

Due to his health issues, the veteran gospel musician was unable to record and perform music with his Asomafo band. It later emerged that he had also encountered some financial challenges and was unable to pay for his medical expenses at the hospital, leading his family and team to appeal for funds publicly.

Since Yaw Sarpong's issues emerged, scores of benefactors have contributed to his recovery as they anticipate his resurgence

Ayisha Modi parts ways with Stonebwoy's name

In a video sight by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi also rehashed her contributions to other veterans, including Jagapee and Agyecoat, whom she bought a brand new car.

Ayisha Modi has been on a ranting spree, sticking it to the music industry, which has drained her of huge financial investments and given her little to nothing in return.

The self-styled music executive has refused to stay silent about her contributions to the industry and has chosen to air all her quick fixes to artistes in the media.

Ayisha's rants have strained her relationship with many of her past celebrity pals, including Stonebwoy.

Her social media handles (@ShelovesStonebwoyb) had always been a firebrand promoting the Afro-dancehall crooner.

At the height of their feud, Ayisha promised to switch to Shatta Wale's camp as she could no longer stand Stonebwoy's attitude.

On TikTok the self-styled executive now goes by She loves Shatta Wale. The change has yet to take effect on Instagram.

Netizens react to Ayisha Modi's encounter with Yaw Sarpong

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ayisha Modi's story on how she financed Yaw Sarpong's recovery.

nanayaaadutwumwaa7 said:

On today's episode of Keeping Up with Aisha Modi, Season 6 episode 35 😘

LoveWendy wrote:

Ah but why? If she has done something for you dia you for make steady oh cos your name is next😂😂😂😂😂

ALhaji KiTi 🪳 shared:

captain caeser wants help😂

Adwoa prettiest 💕👸❤️ remarked:

I thought she’s done ooo😂eeeii Aisha😂

Ayisha Modi outs Stonebwoy's fallout with Samini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi had shed more light on what ensued between Stonebwoy's relationship with his label boss, Samini.

She alleged that Stonebwoy's mentor, Samini, sent her numerous screenshots of a list of bad deeds he reportedly committed against him, with evidence.

Ayisha Modi stated that despite receiving the complaints from Samini, she still chose to ignore them and continued to support Stonebwoy to excel even further

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh