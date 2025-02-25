TikToker Afia Likki Soap has mesmerised Ghanaians with her tremendous new look in a viral video

The young lady looked charming and unrecognisable in a long wig and heavy makeup and flaunted her beauty on social media

Netizens were mesmerised and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral video

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Afia Likki Soap has got tongues wagging after transforming her looks with a long wig and thick makeup.

The young lady for the first time rocked bone-straight hair which cost thousands of Ghana cedis. She left both fans and haters speechless as she looked very pretty and unrecognisable in her hair.

Afia Likki Soap looks unrecognisable in bone-straight hair. Image source: Beauty by Jay

Source: TikTok

In a video which has since gone viral, the TikToker flaunted her beautiful hair accompanied by thick makeup.

Afia Likki exuded confidence as she showcased her latest transformation, giving viewers a 360 pose in the video.

The young lady became famous after a video advertising her Liquid soap, which she fumbled to mention. Afia ended up saying Likki Soap instead of the right pronunciation.

After her viral post, she received donations from popular personalities including Kevin Taylor and even got an invitation to Nana McBrown's Onua Showtime.

However, her manager ceased working with her after her interview with Nana Ama McBrown. It appears the young lady has a new manager who is helping push her brand.

Watch the video below:

Afia Likki Soap wears pixie cut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Afia Likki Soap was recently spotted wearing a brand-new look. The young lady who went viral after sharing her intriguing love tale with Akroga seems to have bounced back in the trends.

The online personality consigned by Nana Ama McBrown showcased her true beauty after a brand-sponsored beauty makeover. Scores of fans obsessed over Afia Likki Soap's beautiful look as they questioned her whereabouts.

Afia looked unrecognisably beautiful in her pixie cut and crop top after the princess treatment. She plans to explore more of her influencer era.

