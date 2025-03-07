Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Celestine Donkor opened up about how she made a lot of money during the global pandemic, Covid-19

She explained that she went into liquid soap production and prayed to God to bless her business, which He did

Many people shared similar testimonies as they opened up about how they also benefited from the pandemic

Sensational gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, said that she made the most money as a musician during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Celestine Donkor benefits from Covid-19

During an interview with Power FM, Celestine Donkor, noted that she made the most money during the Covid-19 pandemic and it was money she had never seen before in her life.

"Covid-19 time was the year that I saw money I had never seen before. I am telling you. I had money that I had not seen before in my life."

Explaining how she made a lot of money during the global pandemic, the sensational gospel singer noted that she went into liquid soap production.

Celestine Donkor said she had learnt how to make liquid soap a long time ago but that skill became useful during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was making liquid soap. I learnt how to do it. When I learnt that there was a huge demand, I decided to get into it because I know how to make it."

Celestine Donkor stated that she made good use of her garage, got her wooden ladle and got into liquid soap production.

In the same Power FM interview, she said the first batch she made were 100 bottles and she prayed to God to make her business boom and He answered her prayers.

The Agbebolo crooner said she one day received a call from a friend who told her that she had heard she was into liquid soap production and that she had a contract for her.

"I had not advertised the business and was in awe because I was making the liquid soap in my garage using my wooden ladle," she said.

Reactions to Celestine Donkor's benefit from Covid-19

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video:

raffyraphy5 said:

"Yes. A lot of people made money during covid."

quamejonel said:

"The impact of the church."

awud said:

"Covid was a blessing to Mother Ghana. Ghana received free unthinkable amount of money but unfortunately our government mismanaged a huge chunk of that financial support and benefits from our donors"

Rebby said:

"I learnt how to bake during covid... I am Wer I am now cus I learnt how to bake."

wafiqa ventures/store said:

"I thought I was the only one. Frankly, COVID time was my breakthrough. and thank God."

