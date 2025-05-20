Ayisha Modi has revived the frenzy surrounding her marriage to Abass Sariki Giwa, which ended in 2023

US-based Ghanaian viral sensation Ayisha Modi jabbed her ex-husband, Abass Sariki Giwa, a controversial businessman in Ghana.

According to Ayisha Modi, the renowned businessman who doubles as a chief in Akropong Abass Sariki is not who he claims to be.

Abass Sariki cut his teeth in Accra as a 'landguard' and eventually became a trusted go-to for many.

In 2024, when he was enstooled a sub-chief in Okuapeman despite not being from the area, his representative explained that,

"Abass Sariki has raised and taken care of many people, giving hope to numerous youths, especially in this area. Many of his businesses are established here. That is why the chief deemed it necessary to confer this honour upon him."

Despite Abass Sariki's strides, Ayisha Modi maintains that her ex-husband was a nobody.

In a recent video, Ayisha established that her family made her ex-husband who he is today.

"My uncles enstooled him as a chief in Ghana. His power is beneath me. He's a nobody," Ayisha Modi said.

Ayisha Modi's claim contradicts what many netizens know about Abass Sariki, who is deemed by top stars like Shatta Wale and Kwaku Manu as one of the most powerful people in Ghana.

What happened to Sariki and Ayisha's marriage?

Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki used to be the talk of the town until their marriage dramatically ended in 2023.

The businessman even denied ever knowing Ayisha Modi, sending a shocker to fans who have been following the couple's journey.

Abass Sariki, in an interview after their marriage, said,

"She is not my wife! This issue makes my heart ache! I can’t ever marry her, and it’s time she takes it out of her mind."

"Maybe she likes me, that’s why she keeps mentioning my name. If she has feelings for me, she should keep it in a bible and pray over it, and even God will never permit it. She should stop mentioning my name, anyhow. If she is depressed, I am a mental man. Tell her not to try me. I need to focus on other important things. She keeps embarrassing me. Mentioning my name anyhow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ayisha maintains that it took her six to seven months to accept Abass Sariki’s marriage proposal because it was too sudden.

Ayisha Modi has reportedly married a new man in Ghana, but has decided to keep her new union under wraps.

Ayisha Modi loses 'son' over land dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an individual named Nii Adotey had been shot and killed over a controversial land deal involving Ayisha Modi.

Before his untimely death, the deceased young man, whom Ayisha Modi referred to as his son and little brother, left a note explaining that his life was in danger.

Ayisha Modi took to social media to mourn the young man. She sent warning messages to an individual alleged to be a suspect in the crime.

