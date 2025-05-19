Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann has blasted King Promise for disrespecting Stonebwoy

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann has issued a stern warning to Afrobeat singer King Promise, advising him to focus on his career and refrain from engaging in any subtle feud with Dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

This warning followed an incident where King Promise neglected to acknowledge a congratulatory message from Stonebwoy on X (formerly Twitter) after the latter won the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) held on May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

During a live television show on Adom TV, Sally Mann reflected on King Promise's journey as an artist, emphasising that he initially built his reputation as a charming "lover boy," which resonated deeply with female fans.

However, she expressed concern that some influences around him seem to be steering him away from that successful image, urging him to maintain the authenticity that initially garnered him popularity.

"You’re a young artiste, and we have witnessed your rise in the industry. You carved out a niche as a lover boy, charming fans with your romantic ballads. But now, there are voices around you encouraging you to transition from that genre to a more aggressive style that doesn't align with your brand."

“Refrain from engaging in any silent rivalry with Stonebwoy. He is a seasoned artist who stands out every time he performs, giving unique experiences that set him apart from his peers. My advice to you, King Promise, is to remain true to your lane and continue nurturing your talent.”

"Be wary of those advising you to challenge Stonebwoy and act as if you have a fanbase that could rival his. Disrespecting him could have serious repercussions for your career. If you attempt to cross that line, your rise in the industry may come to an abrupt halt, as you currently do not have the support to engage in such a battle."

Source: YEN.com.gh