Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is reportedly expanding his church to a new city in Adansi Bompata

Kumawood actor Lil Win has secured 30 chairs for the new auditorium for an amount of GH₵30k

The actor established that he was reserving the chairs as an invitation to some of his rich friends

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has announced his divine-led move to purchase ten chairs for Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's new religious establishment in Adansi Bompata, with each chair going for GH₵1000 cedis.

Lil Win invites Twum Barimah to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church. Photo source: Facebook/LilWin, StephenAdomKyei-Duah.

Source: Facebook

The actor, who is a proud member of Adom Kyei-Duah's church, All Believers, showcased his donation of GH₵30k for the purpose.

In a video published by a TikTok account related to the church, Lil Win showcased bundles of cash to finance his decision.

According to the renowned Kumawood star, his donation is to secure seats for some of his friends he believes will be joining him soon.

He mentioned several names of individuals he was targeting, including Twum Barimah, a wealthy businessman in diamonds and other precious minerals.

Twum Barimah's significant traction online was when he purchased a brand new customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at half a million dollars.

The car got damaged in an accident a few weeks after he took ownership of it.

Lil Win was one of several people who stood with the businessman when he lost his huge investment.

The actor has worked with Twum Barimah on several activations in Akwatia, in the Eastern Region.

Netizens hail Lil Win's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's donation to Adom Kyei-Duah's church.

Kwabena Louis said:

waoooooo philadelphia adehye kronkron kronkron. May Adom nyame bless him

mercmens wrote:

We are all one people and it Time we all come together as the body of Christ.

Selorm32 remarked:

Prophet Ogyaba has been a Nicodemus all this while.. Adom Nyame bless him and may the other pastors follow suit and Ghana will be a better place

King of king sarfo shared:

Adom nyame grant us money to buy something 🙏

Abenakay noted:

Perfectly said Bro, yehowa nhyira wo paaaa, Bishop Baako p3 👌

khalifa added:

Thank brother i tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen 🥰🥰✌️

Adom Kyei announces donation to church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of The Believers Worship Center, Adom Kyei-Duah, has announced a relief fund for his members.

This comes after the recent Kantamanto Fire incident, which displaced hundreds of business owners.

The renowned preacher's gesture has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh