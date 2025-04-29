Actress Jasmine Baroudi has expressed her love for Black Sherif in a video of her jamming to the singer's Sacrifice

Ghanaian actress Jasmine Baroudi recently gave fans a sneak peek of how much she loves 23-year-old musician Black Sherif.

Jasmine Baroudi showcases her love for Black Sherif. Photo source: Miss23Jazzy

The actress known for her roles in top Ghanaian classics, including Adams Apples, is among several celebrities and influencers gravitating towards Black Sherif's sophomore album, released on April 3, 2025.

The Iron Boy album has already started striding on global charts following the huge success of Black Sherif's debut album The Villain I Never Was, which had a billion streams as of 2024, two years after its release.

It has received strong attention online, with fans praising songs like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, and Where Them Boyz.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jasmine Baroudi and mother of one, was seen in a pink sleeveless top, lounging in a luxury ride.

The award-winning actress jammed to Black Sherif's song word-for-word. The video excited scores of Black Sherif's fans.

While some fans hailed the actress' love for Black Sherif, others couldn't hide their admiration for the beautiful actress who many thought had taken a hiatus from acting.

Fans swoon over Jasmine Baroudi's beauty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Jasmine Baroudi's moments jamming to Black Sherif's song.

mensahabban6 said:

Good morning sweet heart so beautiful to see you have a great night take care much love 🌎🇬🇭

Linda Awuah wrote:

She was a good actress awww where have you been ooo

𝙂𝙑𝙆🎵𝘿𝙊𝙏𝘾𝙊𝙈 remarked:

where do I know this Lady? Are you the one we worked together at i2Ghana with samira and Co?

dzigbordi51 shared:

I just finished watching Adams Apple. She's still looking young wow🤩🔥

Reggy💚Green noted:

l love ❤❤❤you since' l watched you and too sweet movie " Please can you tell me the movie title?

Maricos❤️👄 commented:

If beauty is a crime then you are guilty 😘😘✌️🤝

Peggy shared:

Dede😹 that movie is still in my mind.

Kevin Taylor reviews Black Sherif's album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Kevin Taylor had shared his thoughts about Black Sherif's new album Iron Boy.

According to Kevin Taylor, Black Sherif's sophomore album, compared to his debut, The Villain I Never Was, lacked substance and identity.

The controversial commentator, known for his unflinching support for John Mahama, described some of Black Sherif's lyrics as unnecessary.

