A video of Netflix's Young, Famous and African cast member Fantana and her sister is making rounds online

The Ghanaian singer and actress was captured singing one of Ghana's hiplife classics from R2Bees

Fans who had no idea about Fantana's sister couldn't hide their admiration as they obsessed over the resemblance between them

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and singer Fantana has caught the attention of many social media users after a video of her and a lady identified as her sister surfaced online.

Fantana confuses fans as she vibes with her beautiful sister. Photo source: IamFantana

Source: TikTok

Netflix's Young, Famous & African star Fantana, who shared the video on her official TikTok account on April 28, garnered significant traction from fans.

In the video, the beautiful 27-year-old looked beautiful in her black body-con dress. Her sister rocked a similar outfit.

The duo were thrilled as they sang R2Bees' 2013 hit classic Alright.

The song was among several hit songs that helped the music group win its first and only Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In the comments section, scores of fans expressed their confusion over who Fantana's beautiful sister was, especially after noticing the striking resemblance between them.

The beautiful lady, Lovelyn, is the brain behind Nellyk. She is also one of the children of Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency.

On Lovelyn's page, she has several videos of her, Fantana and their mother during the 2024 elections.

Hon Toffey's daughters joined their mother to help her campaign and win the election ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Fantana and her mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro constituency. Photo source: Fantana

Source: Instagram

Dorcas Affo-Toffey won the 2020 parliamentary election for Jomoro with 24,356 votes to defeat the then-incumbent Paul Essien of the NPP, who had 19,889 votes.

She maintained her seat with 25,349 votes in last year's parliamentary election, beating her closest competitor, Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 14,195 votes.

Fantana and her sister's duet stirs reactions

Yen.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Fantana and her sister's heartwarming moment.

user77473290719812 said:

"Beauty is talking now, the final queen of all queens' love you so much 🥰🥰🥰😅😅😅👌👌👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

@RBC_ Nana Ama wrote:

"Eiii Affo Toffey should come and see her girls 💋 much love girls🥰."

Grace remarked:

"That's your twinny right there, Fantana😍🥰❤ she's all that you need 🥰."

exclusive_luxurycouture shared:

"Fantana is the one in black for those who are asking who is who 👌.

kwabenya lash tech remarked:

"Moy3 nhwihwenimu dodo Aden 😭😂😂nti u can’t recognise Fantana again just the moment u saw her n her nua boi3😂😂."

Rexford Addo noted:

"My problem is- how did Fantana become Shatta Wale’s cousin? 😭."

Fantana lives her best life abroad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Fantana had been spotted abroad looking amazing as she enjoyed her luxurious lifestyle.

The reality TV sensation was captured at a fuel station trying to refill her luxurious Mercedes G-Wagon.

Her elegant appearance and the high-end vehicle quickly drew attention, with many praising her sophisticated style and wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh