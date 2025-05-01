Kwabena Kwabena is trending after a video of him campaigning for the SRC post at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) went viral

The veteran Ghanaian musician was spotted in a happy mood on his quest to be appointed, singing one of his popular tracks Bue Kwan to students

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on Kwabena Kwabena's bid for the SRC president role at UPSA

Famed Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has intensified efforts in his quest to become the next Student Representative Council (SRC) president of UPSA.

The Aso hit-maker would be looking to join the list of Ghanaian musicians like Guru, Samini, and D Cryme who went on to become SRC presidents at other universities.

Kwabena Kwabena sings for UPSA students as he campaigns to be the university's next SRC president. Photo credit: @miss_albie41, @king_gastor/TikTok

A video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @king_gastor, showed Kwabena Kwabena interacting with other students in a class.

He then decided to make the encounter a memorable one for the students by singing his hit track Bue Kwan.

Kwabena Kwabena did not disappoint, as he sang the song with joy, much to the delight of the students who were in the class at that moment.

The UPSA students, who were understandably were impressed, joined in on the fun as they too sang along.

Kwabena Kwabena solicits for votes as he vies for the UPSA SRC president role. Photo credit: @: @hnsmediaTikTok

Another TikTok video also went viral, showing how students brought out their phones to record him while he spoke to them during his campaign rounds.

The UPSA SRC election is set to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 1,000 likes and 20 comments, and was captioned:

"Kwabena Kwabena as SRC President at University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA)"

Below is the video of Kwabena Kwabena campaigning for UPSA SRC presidency:

Reactions to Kwabena's UPSA SRC president bid

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on Kwabena Kwabena’s decision to vie for UPSA SRC role.

While some expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious, others shared their doubts.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"He will win. He is adored by the students, and I believe he is the right person to get the concerns of students forwarded to the authorities and resolved."

Godfred Anim Ofori wrote:

"He will not even be on the ballot."

cheddar11 reacted:

"Samini – GIMPA, Guru – UG, D Cryme – Methodist University, and now Kwabena Kwabena – UPSA... hmmm."

MR APPIAH asked:

"Why’s he not wearing his kaba and sleet this time?"

Guru details struggles of being SRC president

YEN.com.gh also reported that Guru opened up about the struggles of being a famous artist and an SRC president at the University of Ghana.

The award-winning musician said at times, he had to hide his face with a nose mask and hoodie to avoid being recognised when on campus.

Guru added that, conversely, he had managed to befriend intelligent individuals who assisted him with his academic courses at the university.

