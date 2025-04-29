Diana Asamoah and her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, have featured in a movie together based on their true-life story

The newly married couple starred in the movie titled Diana Asamoah Awareɛ alongside Kala Kumasi, Sylvester Agyapong, and Nana Yeboah

The new movie marked Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa's first-ever appearance in a film project

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah and her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, have featured in a movie together based on their true-life story after tying the knot.

Diana Asamoah and her new husband feature in a movie together after their marriage. Photo source: @diana1tv, @pokuaa_blogs

Source: TikTok

The newly married couple starred in the movie titled Diana Asamoah Awareɛ (Diana Asamoah's Wedding) along with notable Kumawood actors like Kala Kumasi, Sylvester Agyapong, and Nana Yeboah.

A scene from the movie featuring Diana Asamoah and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, playing the role of a couple in a romantic relationship, surfaced on social media.

In the scene, the couple had a conversation as they sat under a tree, with Solomon expressing his interest in entering a serious relationship with Diana and getting married to her if possible.

However, their conversation was cut short after Kala Kumasi, who played the role of Diana Asamoah's mother in the film, rudely interrupted them and shared her opposition to them entering a committed, romantic relationship.

Diana Asamoah with her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, on their honeymoon. Photo source: @diana1tv

Source: TikTok

The film marked Diana Asamoah's return to the movie scene after marriage and her husband's debut movie cameo. She recently shared videos of herself hanging out with her castmates as they prepared to film the project at an undisclosed location.

In another video, the comic actress was spotted with her head on fellow skitmaker and close friend of the late actor C Confion, Naamuney's lap. The pair engaged in a friendly conversation with controversial film director Bobo.

The video garnered massive traction on social media, with many of the skitmaker's fans raising questions about her frequent collaborator, Opoku Bilson's absence from the movie set.

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei's wedding

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Skitmaker Opoku Bilson and other notable Kumawood movie stars like Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Opoku Bilson, Aboske, Company, and Awurama attended the plush ceremony.

The newlywed couple followed up their traditional wedding ceremony with a private reception event at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi, to celebrate their union and happiness with their friends and families.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, featuring in a movie together:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah and Solomon's movie

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

vbbxfua commented:

"Wow, I can't wait to see it 😻."

sadboy46 said:

"Nice to see them star in the same movie together. Can't wait to watch it."

Diana Asamoah displays wedding ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah displayed her wedding ring on her honeymoon after marrying her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa.

The actress also threw shade at her critics as she jammed to Daddy Lumba's song inside her elegant residence.

The video of Diana Asamoah displaying her wedding ring garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh