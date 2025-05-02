Davido has expressed his appreciation toward a Ghanaian content creator on TikTok who has taken his music viral

The content creator, a washing bay attendant identified as Ananzo, posted a video of singing Davido's song at work

The Afrobeats singer, after consigning the viral Ananzo, directed him to an associate for a $5k cash prize

Nigerian musician Davido has asked viral sensation Ananzo to reach out for $5k following a video of him making rounds online.

Ananzo, a washing bay attendant, posted a video of him singing Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay.

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste offers to reward Ananzo, a washing bay attendant in Ghana, with $5k. Photo source: AnanzoOfficial, Davido

Source: TikTok

With You became an instant fan favourite among the 17 songs on the Afrobeats singer's new album 5Five, thanks to its groovy, upbeat production.

About a million TikTok videos have been created so far using Omah Lay's infectious verse.

Scores of celebrities and content creators, including Sabinus and Emmanuella, have joined the frenzy.

The 30-second video of Ananzo was recorded at work. He was in his all black work outfit as he sang Davido's song passionately.

Ananzo's performance has garnered nearly ten million hits on TikTok alone in less than four days.

A huge part of the video's viral success comes from Davido's magical cosign to Ananzo.

Davido on stage performing. Photo source: Facebook/Davido

Source: Getty Images

The Afrobeats singer reposted the video shortly after it was released on social media.

The With You hitmaker commented on one of Ananzo's online posts, expressing his interest in rewarding the viral washing bay attendant with $5k.

Davido roped in one of his stylists to facilitate the collection and delivery of Ananzo's cash prize.

While Ananzo's video is one of many viral moments fueling Davido's new album, the singer's decision to reward the Ghanaian's efforts with money seemed to many as unprecedented.

The gesture impressed many fans and content creators who have been following Ananzo's journey since he began exploring his passion for music.

Davido's gesture towards Ananzo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Davido's cosign and cash donation to Ananzo.

@Jpstyles8 said:

"This be why Davido dash am the money. As Davido post on snap say he wants to go number one in ghana ahead of blaco, the guy made a video singing to the song. Davido moved to number one in ghana this morning ."

@BobMoonRules wrote:

"When you do PR with a good heart, you get rewarded wholeheartedly. Some would have asked to be paid 20 dollars before they would do it.."

@CelebrityDrive6 remarked:

"I pray this Money no change this guy from stop working at the washing bay tho….sometimes you need to get dirty and make money. We like him like this!!!"

Wisdom nation added:

"Ananzo you’re so massive talented and i like your dance as well 💯🫡✅."

Ananzo expresses his love for Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ananzo, the viral TikTok washing bay attendant, had showcased his love for Black Sherif.

The content creator shared several videos of himself passionately enjoying songs off Black Sherif's sophomore album, released on April 3.

In a video he shared, the young man was washing the tyres of a heavy-duty vehicle when the song started playing. He immediately started singing along with full energy while raising his hands to the sky.

Source: YEN.com.gh