Fire Oja was elated after visiting Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Ogyaba, at his multi-purpose church complex

Fire Oja couldn't hide his admiration as he gently trailed Prophet Ogyaba during a tour of the huge facility

The video of them shared online has garnered significant traction from netizens who religiously follow the growth of both prophets

Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, recently welcomed his colleague Fire Oja to his ultramodern church complex.

Fire Oja enjoying a tour of Prophet Ogyaba's huge church complex.

Source: Facebook

Ogyaba, one of the most renowned religious leaders in Ghana, boasts a multi-purpose church complex, which Fire Oja was elated to catch a glimpse of for the first time.

A recent video Prophet Ogyaba posted on TikTok documents Fire Oja's moments at the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry.

The church, built on a huge land, features a fully-functioning media studio with a makeup chamber and a master control room for church broadcasts.

As Ogyaba took Fire Oja through one of the hallways in the complex, they stopped briefly to admire the photos on the wall.

The walls were adorned with photos of Ogyaba and his beautiful wife, Mrs Abigail Boakye.

Ogyaba also had photos of renowned mentors like Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, aka Major 1, the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Pretoria, South Africa.

Major 1 is known for his packed services at South Africa's NFB stadium, having pulled a reported 110,000 people to his prayer sessions four consecutive times.

The controversial preacher prides himself as the first person to unlock the milestone and not Christ Brown, as the South African media reports.

Ogyaba has said in several meetings that he operates in the shadows of his mentor in South Africa. As such, they both share several similarities, which Fire Oja uncovered during his tour of Ogyaba's church.

Ogyaba took Fire Oja to the complex's exterior, where several luxury cars, including a Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz, had been parked.

Fire Oja was impressed by Ogyaba's achievement. In the video, he expressed his shock at how much success his colleague had achieved.

Fire Oja left the premises, chauffeured in a black Range Rover. Their moments intrigued scores of netizens who follow the prophets' journey.

Ogyaba and Fire Oja earn praise from netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ogyaba and Fire Ogya's recent moments.

Ogyaba Nua Baa said:

I love u men of God. Atanfo will go low battery, but your phones will always be charged fully. I am on my way to enter into the DOOR of breakthrough."

OBREMPONG CUSTOMIZED SCRUBS wrote:

"PAPA ..YOU HAVE LIVED LIFE…This is small heaven on Earth 😁🔥..God bless you for this Project ..it not a small investment papa 🥰."

Lio Tv Gh☑️ remarked:

Never look down on a man of integrity and vision

Adom Kyei announces fund for traders

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the founder of The Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, had announced a relief fund for his members.

This comes after the recent Kantamanto Fire incident, which displaced hundreds of business owners.

The renowned preacher established that he was going to give out millions of cedis to aid the traders' recovery.

