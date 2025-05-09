The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is almost here, with the highly anticipated Artiste of the Year category.

YEN.com.gh takes a look back at all the winners from 1999 to 2024. This year’s nominees include King Paluta, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and more.

The 2025 TGMA ceremony will take place on May 10, leaving fans anticipating the event heavily, especially on social media

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is fast approaching, with the Artiste of the Year category being one of the most anticipated.

The award, which recognises the most impactful artiste of the year, has been the highlight of Ghana’s music industry since the awards began in 1999.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all Artiste of the Year winners from 1999 to 2024 as the 26th edition of the awards draws near.

List of winners

The first winner was Akyeame in 1999, a pioneering hiplife duo that influenced the growth of the genre. Daddy Lumba took home the award in 2000, riding high on the success of his album Aben Wo Ha. In 2001, Kojo Antwi won for his romantic highlife music, and in 2002, Lord Kenya claimed the title with his unique rap style and voice.

Kontihene won in 2003 with his album Nyankonton, which helped solidify hiplife’s place in mainstream music. The group VIP (now VVIP) followed in 2004, winning with their hit Ahomka Womu. Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) secured the award in 2005, with his socially conscious songs like Konkontiba.

Ofori Amponsah won in 2006, after his album Otoolege became a fan favourite. Samini took the award in 2007, dominating with his melodious, rugged highlife style. Kwaw Kese followed in 2008, winning for his album Kusie, while Okyeame Kwame won in 2009 as a solo artiste with his hit song Woso, propelling him.

Sarkodie’s debut album Makye earned him his first win in 2010, and he claimed the title again in 2012 with Rapperholic. VIP won a second time in 2011, and R2Bees’ Refuse to Be Broke earned them the award in 2013. In 2014, Shatta Wale took home the title with his hit Dancehall King.

Stonebwoy won in 2015 with his Necessary Evil album and Baafira, while E.L claimed the award in 2016 with his BAR mixtapes. Joe Mettle made history in 2017 as the first gospel artist to win, followed by Ebony Reigns in 2018, who was posthumously awarded for her album Bonyfied.

No winner was announced in 2019 due to an incident at the event. In 2020, Kuami Eugene took the crown with Son of Africa, and Diana Hamilton won in 2021 with Adom (Grace). KiDi followed in 2022 with his global hit Touch It, and Black Sherif won in 2023 with The Villain I Never Was.

Stonebwoy secured his second win in 2024 with his album 5th Dimension. The nominees for 2025 Artiste of the Year include King Paluta, Team Eternity, King Promise, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kweku Smoke, and Joe Mettle, and there has been heated debate on who deserves to win the title.

King Paluta blasts DJ Slim over TGMA comments

YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta has strongly criticised DJ Slim for asserting that only Stonebwoy and King Promise deserve the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year title.

DJ Slim argued that artists who do not actively engage with the awards scheme should not be considered for the top honour.

In response, King Paluta contended that awards should be based on measurable achievements rather than public relations efforts.

