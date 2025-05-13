King Promise to Fully Sponsor her TGMA Publicist's Education After Winning AOTY
King Promise, Ghana's reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, has offered to sponsor Tilly Akua Nipaa's master's education.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Tilly, a showbiz pundit renowned for her submissions in favour of King Promise, gained significant traction during the run for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards this year.
She appeared on several shows, including DJ Slim's 'Streets is Watching', arguing why Stonebwoy, Kweku Smoke and other contenders in the Artiste of the Year race couldn't compare to King Promise.
The singer shared his plans in an interview after he won the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025 held on May 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center.
Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Paris hitmaker said he made the decision immediately his management told him of Tilly's plans to pursue her Master's education.
According to King Promise, the entertainment pundit did a great job with her campaign, which paid off and needed to be rewarded.
Stonebwoy congratulates King Promise
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had congratulated King Promise on his debut Artiste of the Year win.
The previous Artiste of the Year winner said he was proud of King Promise for joining the enviable list of Artiste of the Year winners.
Stonebwoy's congratulatory message follows a year-long tension sparked after Stonebwoy ignored King Promise's message after becoming the Artiste of the Year in 2024.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation