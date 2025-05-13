King Promise, Ghana's reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, has offered to sponsor Tilly Akua Nipaa's master's education.

King Promise announces plans to fully sponsor Tilly Akua Nipaa after winning TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year. Photo source: KingPromise, TillyAkuaNipaa

Tilly, a showbiz pundit renowned for her submissions in favour of King Promise, gained significant traction during the run for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards this year.

She appeared on several shows, including DJ Slim's 'Streets is Watching', arguing why Stonebwoy, Kweku Smoke and other contenders in the Artiste of the Year race couldn't compare to King Promise.

The singer shared his plans in an interview after he won the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025 held on May 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Paris hitmaker said he made the decision immediately his management told him of Tilly's plans to pursue her Master's education.

According to King Promise, the entertainment pundit did a great job with her campaign, which paid off and needed to be rewarded.

Stonebwoy congratulates King Promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had congratulated King Promise on his debut Artiste of the Year win.

The previous Artiste of the Year winner said he was proud of King Promise for joining the enviable list of Artiste of the Year winners.

Stonebwoy's congratulatory message follows a year-long tension sparked after Stonebwoy ignored King Promise's message after becoming the Artiste of the Year in 2024.

