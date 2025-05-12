Stonebwoy, in a social media post, congratulated King Promise on his Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The dancehall musician applauded King Promise for joining the league of top artistes who have won the TGMA Artiste of the Year award in the past

Stonebwoy's congratulatory message to King Promise came amid their rumoured beef from last year's edition

Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has congratulated King Promise for winning the coveted Artiste of the Year Award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event, held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10.

On Monday, the BHIM Nation president took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to applaud the Terminator hitmaker after he dethroned him for the prestigious accolade.

Stonebwoy also congratulated King Promise for joining the list of all-time great musicians who have won the TGMA Artiste of the Year award in the past.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, @IamKingPromise, on your win and on your debut entry into the league of AOTY winners. You're welcome 🙏."

The dancehall musician's congratulatory message marked the first time he had publicly reached out to King Promise since the 2024 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy and King Promise's rumoured beef

Tension mounted between Stonebwoy and King Promise after they were nominated for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

King Promise's close friend, Efia Odo, made some unsavoury remarks about Stonebwoy in an attempt to help the CCTV hitmaker win the Artiste of the Year award.

Rumours emerged that the camps of the two artistes were involved in an altercation at the TGMAs. Stonebwoy also failed to acknowledge or respond to King Promise's congratulatory message after he was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In separate interviews, the two artistes denied claims they were embroiled in a feud and that an altercation had ensued between them.

Below is Stonebwoy's social media post:

Reactions to Stonebwoy congratulating King Promise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AzizRemedyGh commented:

"Ebe now he enter the league of men. He should respect the legends."

Tunchigudah said:

"It takes only a few brave and courageous people to do this, and you are truly one of them. u will always go higher ❤️💯."

Goldsmith commented:

"I can feel the pain in your heart, tweeting this. De thing pain u brutaaaa. Award gbeeee."

BhimFanPage said:

"Big respect to @STONEBWOY for always uplifting others. Your words to King Promise show the heart of a true champion, celebrating wins beyond your own. This is what makes you not just an icon, but a leader in Ghanaian music. Keep inspiring. 🙌🔥."

Stonebwoy shares heartfelt message after TGMA 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt message after the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

In a social media post, the dancehall musician hailed his numerous fans for being very supportive throughout his music career.

Stonebwoy's heartfelt message garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

