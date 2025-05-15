Tilly Akua Nipaa has taken to Instagram to drop a heartwarming message of gratitude after the musician pledged to fund her Master's degree

The young lady who served as the PRO for the musician during the TGMA stated in her message that he had answered five years' worth of prayer in a short period

Tilly was instrumental in King Promise's Artiste of the Year win at the 26th TGMA, prompting him to make the kind gesture

Tilly Akua Nipaa has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after musician King Promise offered to fully fund her Master’s degree.

The showbiz pundit, who served as the Public Relations Officer during King Promise’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) campaign, described the gesture as an answered prayer.

In her post, Tilly disclosed that she had been trying to pursue a Master’s degree for the past five years but was constantly held back by financial challenges. She said that year after year, she planned to continue her education, but something always got in the way. According to her, King Promise’s offer came unexpectedly and brought years of waiting to an end.

She thanked the musician and his team, stating that the support meant the world to her. Tilly also said the act was proof that God listens and responds in His own time. In her post, she wrote:

"Five Years Prayers answered in a day! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐For 5 years I have been trying to do my Masters, but every year something happens and I end up not having adequate funds to do it. To see God use King Promise to answer a five-year prayer of mine is proof that God is still in control and has bigger plans for me. Thank you to King Promise and the Team. It means the world to me!"

King Promise, who won the 2025 Artiste of the Year award at the TGMA held on May 10 at the Accra International Conference Centre, made the announcement shortly after the event. In an interview, he explained that he decided to sponsor Tilly’s education after learning about her academic goals from his team. He said her dedication to his campaign stood out and deserved recognition.

Tilly was one of the most vocal supporters of King Promise in the lead-up to the awards. She appeared on several media platforms, including DJ Slim’s 'Streets is Watching', where she passionately defended King Promise’s impact and consistency. Her submissions often sparked discussions, especially as she compared his work to that of other nominees like Stonebwoy and Kweku Smoke.

Her efforts paid off when King Promise took home the top award, and his decision to support her education has been praised by many in the entertainment industry as a rare and

thoughtful move.

