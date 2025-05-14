Chike Daniels and his household have been infected by the viral craze surrounding Wendy Shay's Too Late hit song

The Nigerian actor and his adorable daughter were reenacting the viral dance steps linked to the song

The actor's moments with his daughter have garnered significant traction on social media

Nollywood actor Chike Daniels has courted attention online after a recent video of him and his daughter, June Adannaya Uneanya, dancing like Wendy Shay and her goddaughter emerged.

Chike Daniels and her daughter, Jude Adannaya, dance like Wendy Shay and her goddaughter, Tracy Shay. Photo source: ChikeDaniels, WendyShay

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian actor has starred in over 50 Nollywood hits, including "Just A Sin," his breakout debut.

Apart from movies, the actor known for his striking looks and charming persona has built a huge following online thanks to his intriguing content as a married man and father of a three-year-old girl.

In the latest episode of Chike and Jude's heartwarming online series, the Nollywood star and his daughter were seen dancing to Wendy Shay's Too Late.

In the post accompanying the video, Chike shared his remarks about how good his daughter was becoming at content creation.

"Adanna getting addicted to this TikTok thing," he said.

Too late, a song released by the singer last year became a viral hit this year after a video of Tracy Gyasi dancing to it popped up online.

Wendy Shay was the youngster's school to perform. The 11-year-old prodigy's dance video registered nearly 50 million views on TikTok alone.

As of this report, Wendy Shay's Too Late sound has been recreated by TikToker nearly a million times.

The viral moment influenced a huge growth in Wendy Shay's streams thanks to its infectiousness.

Wendy Shay rewarded Tracy Shay and her family hugely after their daughter's viral moment.

The singer has promised to sponsor her education from primary to university. She now makes public and stage appearances with the viral Tracy by her side.

Video of Chike and his daughter

Video of Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay on stage

Chike and her daughter's adorable moment stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Chike Daniels and Adanna's moments dancing to Wendy Shay's song.

Quin Mimi👸 said:

it's her facial expressions at the end for me

Patoo Fash wrote:

Chike pls teach my princess hw to dance very well,so she become a big star in life

Julia remarked:

She's so cute and adorable ❤️💋🌷💕 Auntie Julia loves so much baby 💐

Janice❤️ shared:

My lovely family , didn’t you guys miss me ??

user11161997876777 remarked:

i just love him for no reason oooo and his movies

•||•PORTIA•||•🎀 added:

Daddy and his pretty little princess 👸 🥰

Wendy Shay gifts Tracy Shay's dad and takes her siblings out for lunch. Image Credit: @_tracyshay

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay visits Tracy Shay's dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had been spotted with Tracy Shay and her siblings on a lunch date.

The Afropop singer said the young girls introduced her to their father for the first time after their lunch date.

Wendy Shay was seen at Tracy Sahay's father's furniture shop, where he handed a white envelope to the man, which contained an undisclosed amount of money.

Source: YEN.com.gh