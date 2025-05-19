Ayisha Modi has vowed to avenge the death of Nii Adotey, a land dealer in the Greater Accra region

The deceased was reportedly involved in a shooting incident over a land belonging to the US-based viral sensation Ayisha Modi

A video of the deceased's body in a pool of blood has surfaced on social media, triggering conversations on social media

A land belonging to US-based Ghanaian online personality Ayisha Modi has reportedly led to the death of a young man in Accra.

Nii Adotey, a self-styled land dealer, was reportedly seen in a pool of blood on May 17.

A note was retrieved from his room. Nii Adotey stated in the note authored on May 15 that his life was in danger.

"My life is in danger, and I can't take it anymore. For the past two days, Shamakai has been posting threats about him and lies about me. The only issue I have with him is the Aisha Modi land, the note read."

In the note, Nii Adotey also tagged the individual allegedly responsible for his death.

While alive, the land dealer related to Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor II was an executive at Afro-Arab Properties, a real estate development agency with brand ambassadors like Shatta Bandle.

Ayisha Modi took to social media to share her frustrations about Nii Adoey's death.

She called her 'a beloved son and little brother' and apologised for not taking the threats on his life seriously.

"You died because of me, my dear beloved future King 👑. This will haunt me for the rest of my life until I die. Don’t ever rest well until 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐. Thank you 🙏🏽 for the note u left for me a few hours after we spoke last night. I am so sorry I didn’t take you seriously last night. Please, my Future king 👑 and lil brother, just watch the show and shut down."

Ayisha Modi threatens Nii's alleged killer

In another post, Ayisha Modi established that her land issues have been with the security authorities for over a year.

Ayisha couldn't hide her emotions as she accused her partners of taking the law into their hands. She advised that they turn themselves in."

"I am giving u 24 hours to report yourself if only u love ur dear family. If I Ayisha give a………. Ghana police just 24 hours if anything is done about this issue I swear higher will shake the Whole of Accra. Jur you know whom you have kum ????? This wasn’t a Mistake CID set. CID Set and …. Do ur job well if u want peace. We are not afraid of Guns nor Death, we have seen it all and that’s our area code!!!! No madafucker can use our own area code on us. Never!!!! LION GENG this is the time for loyalty. None will be spared. This case has been in police custody for over a year and just 3 days ago my brother and I both did a 3 ways call about this same case which I have evidence of. Warrrrrrr Jur waaaaarrr, if u love ur whole family just report urself.

Ayisha Modi shares tribute to Dada KD

