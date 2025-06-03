Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Opoku Ware, shared a profound moment with business moguls Ibrahim Mahama and Sam Jonah at the Mining in Motion dinner held on June 2

This comes after the young prince secured victory in a race to become the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL)

Videos of the prince's moments with the renowned statesmen have garnered significant traction online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a good impression on his father's rich and powerful multi-millionaire friends, Ibrahim Mahama and Sam Jonah.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son Nana Opoku Ware seen conversing Ibrahim Mahama and Sam Jonah. Photo source: TheAsanteKingdom, TinablogBaby

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners and Sam Jonah, the executive chairman of the billion-dollar Jonah Capital, were present at the Mining in Motion event held from June 2 to June 4, 2025, in Accra.

The young prince met the seasoned business moguls at a dinner as part of the Mining in Motion itinerary.

Nana Opoku Ware looked handsome in his tuxedo as he shook hands with Sam Jonah and Ibrahim Mahama.

The prince arrived at the venue as part of his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's entourage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was seen leading the way, as the Otumfuo, Ibrahim Mahama, Sam Jonah and Cheddar entered the auditorium for the dinner.

Nana Poku Ware was later seen strolling with Ibrahim Mahama, who appeared to be advising the young prince.

Scores of fans couldn't help but drool over the bond between the Asante prince and his father's rich and powerful community.

The Asantehene’s son, a 2024 alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was recently elected as the new Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Nana Poku Ware reportedly secured 668 votes (35.19%) in the SRC race, winning the majority in two of the four campuses.

Ibrahim Mahama at work as the CEO of Engineers and Planners. Photo source: EngineersandPlanners/Facebook

Source: Facebook

On several occasions, he has represented and made his father proud through his philanthropic works and academic strides.

Ghanaians hail Otumfuo's son

Many netizens who have been following Nana Opoku Ware's rise as a young Asante prince were impressed by his moments with Ibrahim Mahama and Sam Jonah.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians a they hailed Nana Poku Ware after his recent stint in Accra.

True faith church London 🇬🇧 said:

"The sons of Otumfuo. They are both sons of Otumfuo."

bex wrote:

"Ibrahim Mahama, a true son of volta and northern region giving wisdom to the young ones 👍."

Nat shared:

"We voted against NPP so that otumfour will suffer not knowing he is now protected, respected , regarded and powerful 😁 than NPP era."

Otumfuo's son pays school fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Poku Ware had extended a heartwarming gesture to some students of KNUST.

Poku Ware paid the academic fees of 27 needy students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The amount included arrears for some of the beneficiaries in some academic years and full payment for other students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh