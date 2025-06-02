Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons, in a video, were spotted hanging out together for the first time in several months

Saahene Osei, Ernest Nana Ofori Osei, and Kwame Osei unveiled their new ultramodern studio and started their podcast

The siblings held a conversation about their expectations for their father's Automobile Museum commissioning event

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons, Saahene Osei, Ernest Nana Ofori Osei, and Kwame Osei, have courted attention after a video of them hanging out together surfaced on social media.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons Saahene Osei, Ernest Nana Ofori Osei, and Kwame Osei bond at their father's Automobile Museum and unveil their new ultramodern studio.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, June 2, 2025, the Despite Media Group founder's sons unveiled an ultramodern studio equipped with advanced equipment like microphones, headsets, personal computers with radio mixer broadcast consoles, and many more.

The video showed Saahene, Ernest, and Kwame engaging in a friendly conversation on a podcast about their expectations for their father's Automobile Museum commissioning event, which was held at East Legon in Accra on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The multi-millionaire's sons were present at the event with their eldest brother and General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies, Kennedy Asante Osei, along with other members of their wealthy family.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite with his son Ernest Nana Ofori Osei at his graduation ceremony at Ashesi University.

Prominent Ghanaian public figures, including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, John Dumelo, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Jackie Appiah, Efia Odo, Funny Face, Kwaku Manu, Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Job, Osebo the Zaraman, former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Sarkodie, Despite Media staff, Charly D, Gloria Sarfo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and many others, also attended the high-profile event.

Saahene Osei, Ernest Nana Ofori Osei, and Kwame Osei's sighting in their new ultramodern studio marked the first time they had been seen together since Ernest graduated from Ashesi University on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The siblings and other members of their nuclear family were present at the school's 20th Commencement ceremony at Berekuso on Saturday, August 24, 2024, to witness Ernest receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Ernest Nana Ofori Osei has since been living in the US and has often shared photos of his various escapades, while Saahene Osei and Kwame Osei have remained out of the limelight during their continuous stay in Ghana in recent months.

Below is the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons unveiling their new ultramodern studio:

Reactions to Despite's sons unveiling ultramodern studio

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AmaCherryBlossom commented:

"Dbee podcast.. they look so much alike."

Lawrence 1 said:

"These guys came to the world to enjoy life 😀. We will get there one day."

Rexford Addo wrote:

"Me de3, I don’t see their difference o. I can identify Saahene sekof his Afro hair."

NANA OSEI KWEKU ADJEI said:

"A Studio meant for Automobile Discussions?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥✨✨✨✌️✌️😎😎."

amauktv commented:

"What a beautiful family vibe?"

Saahene Osei flaunts new Afro with beard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saahene Osei flaunted a new Afro hairstyle with a beard during his appearance at his father Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Automobile Museum commissioning on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The businessman's son looked handsome and mature as he walked on the premises with his younger sibling before the event started.

Saahene Osei's new look at Despite's Automobile Museum commissioning triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

