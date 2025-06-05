Captain Planet, musician of the hip-hop group 4X4, has weighed in on ongoing discussions about the newly introduced GH¢1 Fuel Levy

Captain Planet, musician of the hip-hop group 4X4, has expressed his views on the recently introduced GH¢1 Fuel Levy, which has sparked uproar from Ghanaians.

Captain Planet speaks about the GH¢1 Fuel Levy

On his X account, Captain Planet joined Ghanaians in sharing their views on the newly introduced GH¢1 Fuel Levy.

In his view, the musician pledged to pay the GH¢1 Fuel Levy so as to enjoy stable electricity. He added that Ghanaians must unite to build a nation, not a political party.

"I promise to pay the 1 cedi fuel levy so i can enjoy my stable light 💡. We’re building a nation & not a political party. All hands on dec."

Captain Planet explained further in the same post on X that the same way Ghanaians paid all those levies during the Akufo-Addo-led administration, they should be able to pay those same levies that the Mahama-led administration introduces.

"The same way we paid all those levies to the NPP government we should be able to pay for the NDC government too for a better GHANA 🇬🇭."

Reactions to Captain Planet's view on the levy

While others defended Captain Planet's views on the increase of the Energy Sector Levy, others were unhappy about this new tax.

The reactions of concerned Ghanaians are below:

@sarpong_kwaku said:

"Do u know they’ve increased electricity tariffs by 49%?"

@Hajjyass70 said:

"These are the discerning voices we need in the country, we will pay the taxes and hold the government accountable to deliver 🤝."

@AbdulRaufIbra20 said:

"How much was 1 cedis on every 100 cedis transaction that you were here ranting like a stupid mad dog? No one is stopping you from paying, you can even sacrifice your useless life for the government to make money IDIOT."

@Iam_MrIdeas said:

"The same way you complained while paying all those levies to the NPP, you should be able to complain to the NDC government too for a better GHANA 🇬🇭."

Bawumia criticises GH¢1 fuel tax hike

YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia strongly condemned the government's decision to increase the Energy Sector Levy by GH¢1, describing it as more burdensome than the controversial E-Levy.

In his critique, Bawumia accused the Mahama-led administration of deceiving Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign by failing to disclose the intentions of such tax hikes.

The government, however, defended the move, stating that the increased fuel tax was necessary to address the country’s US$3.1 billion energy sector debt.

