The legal woes of the late legendary Highlife artist Daddy Lumba's family have taken an unexpected turn, as a new case has emerged

Lawyer William Kusi claims the alleged new head of the Ekuana Royal Family, Kwabena Brefo, has filed a new case to join the old battle

The fresh update has caught the attention of both Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni fans, as they flooded social media to react

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A new case has been filed, adding another layer to the injunction battle among members of Daddy Lumba's family.

Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo files a new case to be added to the ongoing injunction case filed by Abusuapani Tupac. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

On Monday, February 2, 2026, veteran hiplife superstar-turned-evangelist Papa Shee announced that a second funeral was being organised for the late highlife legend.

He said the event, dubbed 'The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba,' would be scheduled for March 28 and March 29, 2026, in Accra.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac, had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event, but Ernestina Fosuh denied that in a statement released on February 16, 2026.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

After several appearances in court, the case was adjourned to Thursday, April 23, 2026. According to reports coming in, the case has been further adjourned to May 14, 2026, as a fresh case has been filed.

Lumba's new Abusuapanin files fresh case

Following the court hearing on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, Legal Practitioner William Kumi, addressed the media, detailing the new case that had popped up.

According to him, the alleged newly appointed Abusuapanin Tupac of Daddy Lumba's family, Kwabena Brefo, filed an application seeking to be added as a party.

He claimed the Accra High Court has adjourned proceedings in the injunction case concerning the life celebration of the late Daddy Lumba to May 14, when it will determine whether the newly installed Abusuapanin can be joined to the case.

The court is expected to rule on Kwabena Brefo's case on the adjourned date. If the application is granted, the court will then set another date to take directions for trial, as indicated by Akosua Serwaa's lawyer.

The Instagram video of Lawyer William Kusi speaking is below:

Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo speaks about new case

Speaking after the court proceedings, Kwabena Brefo spoke to the media, claiming all and sundry should keep calm as the court proceeds.

He further stated categorically that Abusuapanin Tupac has been destooled, claiming to be the new family head.

He added that the house for which the removal took place makes their actions valid.

Kwabena Brefo concluded by asking Abusuapanin Tupac to use the right channel if he is not in agreement with his removal, telling him to stop ranting on social media.

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo speaking after court proceedings is below:

Reactions to Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo's case

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after reports emerged that a new case had been filed.

Johnson wrote:

“I pray this new Abusuapanin should bring peace between our mother and Odo broni.”

Kwaku wrote:

“Per Kwabena Brefo's own statement, it is very likely his application will be dismissed.”

Nana Kwarteng wrote:

“So, when would this case end? I am even tired.”

Abusuapanin Tupac files for an injunction against Daddy Lumba's celebration of life. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

Source: YEN.com.gh