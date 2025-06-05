Renowned gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has rehashed her decision to remain celibate

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker, in her radio broadcast, recounted how she has managed to ward off suitors till this day

She referenced her close relationship with her former manager Frimprince, whom she nearly married

Ghanaian singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has opened up about the twists and turns in her celibacy journey, which she believes has been sustained by the divine help of God.

The 52-year-old singer who has never been married or had children maintains that she is still single.

Speaking on her radio show, Akoko Abon on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah reaffirmed her commitment to her celibate life and loyalty to the work of God

"I honour God. I stay alone. I don't use any tricks but the strength of the lord with which she clothed Mary," she said.

According to Evangelist Diana Asamoah, her life as a minister of God, her work has not been rosy.

"You can ask my manager, Frimprince. When we travel, we're in churches working 2024/7. In the evening, when he comes to see me still praying, he marvels and asks why I am not asleep, considering that the next day is the same routine."

"Sometimes I return from Kumasi tired and instruct my driver that we won't go tomorrow. To his amazement, I will just pick up the phone and call him," the singer added as she talked about God's role in her life and ministry," the singer added.

Diana Asamoah's celibacy journey has often attracted criticism. In the past, some of her detractors have misinterpreted her decision to mean she's undesirable for other reasons.

According to Diana Asamoah, her celibacy journey has not been without temptations. In her June 5 broadcast on Angel 102.9 FM, she recounted how close she and her manager, Anane Frimpong, aka Frimprince, were.

"God used Frimprince to sponsor me to the extent that we could have married if not for my vow to do God's work," Diana Asamoah established.

The singer, having lived through decades as a celibate woman, explained that she intentionally sets boundaries in order to ward off suitors.

"There was a time, someone asked for my number. I willingly gave it out but I emphasised that I won't entertain any conversations about marriage," the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker said.

Diana Asamoah's celibacy journey stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's life and ministry.

suu said:

"I love everything about this woman except her way of dressing nowadays."

Nana Boakye-Henneh II wrote:

"But let your Bible be your standard in Christianity and test all spirits but their fruits, you shall know them..They will speak blasphemies. Don't pay tithe. No offering yet, he sells Sobolo..may the Lord save u from deception from the enemy!!"

ChefGee official 🧑‍🍳🇬🇭🇱🇷 shared:

"God bless you paaaa mummy. More blessings. More love."

@yaatwiness added:

"When you give your life to Christ, he strengthens you in abundance 🥰."

Diana Asamoah cuts ties with Frimprince

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Frimprince Productions had terminated its contract with Diana Asamoah.

Both parties signed a contract enforcing their decision to part ways after over two decades of working together.

Per the terms, Diana Asamoah was not to refer to Mr Anane Frimpong as her Executive Producer and would not have access to her official Facebook account 'The Evangelist Diana Asamoah' with nearly a million followers.

