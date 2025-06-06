Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, joined Muslims in the country to celebrate this year's Eid al-Adha

In a video, the Minister was dressed in a lovely outfit which matched the occasion, warming the hearts of security officers waiting to meet him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some delighted over the post, others gave him a nickname and the other group also criticised him

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with his regal appearance on Eid al-Adha.

Though not a Muslim himself, Dr Amoakohene was captured in a video clad in the traditional outfit of an Arab Sheikh.

He wore a white thobe, complemented by a crisp ghutra (headscarf) neatly held in place by a black agal. The Minister stepped out of his vehicle with his new look and left security officers who were waiting for him at a venue in awe. They beamed with smiles as they welcomed the Minister, who already looked glamorous in his outfit.

Some Ghanaians who saw his video were impressed and quickly gave him the title of a Sheikh.

Ghanaians Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha

On June 6, 2025, Muslims in Ghana commemorated this year's Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha remains one of the most sacred holidays in Islam, and Doctor Amoakohene's tribute to the occasion has added to its joy.

John Dumelo donates cows to Muslims

Dra Amoakohene is not the only public figure celebrating the special day with Muslims. Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo also displayed a heartwarming gesture to Muslims in the country.

The MP for Ayawaso West donated some cows to Muslims in his constituency. In a video he shared on his official Instagram page, John Dumelo toured the Ayawaso West constituency with the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Michael Mensah, to present the cattle to the leaders of the various mosques.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP also interacted with the leaders after making the donations as part of the tour of the various mosques.

