A video of Grammy winners Lizzo and Cardi B enjoying Moliy's infectious hit single Shake It to the Max emerged online

Lizzo and Cardi B's party moments come after Moliy's latest milestone as Ghana's most-streamed artiste

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on the moment

Ghanaian singer Moliy Ama Montgomery, aka Moliy, has roped in Cardi B and Lizzo into her global fanbase.

Cardi B and Lizzo seen jamming to Moliy's Shake It to the Max at a party. Photo source: Lizzo, Moliymusic, CardiB

The award-winning music icons were spotted dancing to Moly's Shake It to the Max at a recent party.

Spotify's UK and Ireland’s senior editor, Joel Borquaye (JoelRyanB), shared the videos on social media.

The two superstars' moments come after Moliy edged Nigeria's Rema to become the third most-streamed African artiste on Spotify.

Moliy's infectious global hit Shake It to the Max was released on February 21, 2025, and quickly gained popularity online.

A TikTok dance challenge helped push the song further into the spotlight. Within a month, the video had over 22 million views on YouTube and topped trending charts in Jamaica.

The song debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart before climbing to the top this week.

Moliy's monthly Spotify listeners increase

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Moliy had surpassed Amaarae to become the most listened-to Ghanaian artist on Spotify, amassing over 5.6 million monthly listeners as of April 16, 2025. This achievement ends Amaarae's long-standing lead on the platform.

The surge in Moliy's listenership is largely attributed to the success of her viral hit 'Shake It to the Max (FLY)' remix, featuring Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shenseea, which gained significant traction on TikTok.

The singer is set to break even more records as the song's popularity surges by the day.

