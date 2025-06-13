American singer Jordin Sparks has disclosed that she wants to work with Stonebwoy on a new project

The No Air hitmaker made the announcement at the 2025 BET Awards, where Shake It The Max hitmaker Moliy made history as the first Ghanaian to perform at the live event

Some social media users have reacted to Jordin Sparks's video that has surfaced on the X platform

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone at the vibrant 2025 BET Awards, held at the dazzling Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, American singer and actress Jordin Sparks took a moment to shine a spotlight on her admiration for the talented Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy.

Jordin Sparks says she wants to collaborate with Stonebwoy on a new song. Photo credits: @jordinsparks and @stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

Jordin Sparks spoke with heartfelt enthusiasm about the artistry and magnetic stage presence of Stonebwoy, emphasising the warm and positive reception their collaboration has received from fans around the globe.

“I would love to collaborate with some African Afrobeats artists,” Sparks shared excitedly. “I actually had the pleasure of working with Stonebwoy on my latest album. We created a song called ‘No Cry,’ and it’s really special."

"He is incredibly talented, and I absolutely love him. I would be thrilled to work with him again, so hopefully, I will get the chance to see him soon, and we can create something magical together in the studio.”

Jordin Sparks hails Stonebwoy

Jordin Sparks has praised Stonebwoy for his professionalism in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Ribonsandroses stated:

"Love seeing cross-continental collabs like this! 🔥 Jordin Sparks x Stonebwoy is 🔥 for the culture. Can’t wait to hear the vibes! 🎶🌍."

@LuxuryTatashey stated:

"It will be an interesting collaboration."

Taliban stated:

"@JordinSparks. We love you. Try and be on the BHIMConcert this year!!."

The X video is below:

Jordin Sparks features Stonebwoy

Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy have captivated audiences with their joint track "No Cry" featured on Sparks' 2024 album, No Restrictions.

This innovative album artfully weaves together Afrobeats, R&B, and dancehall influences, showcasing the vibrant diversity of their sounds.

The synergy between Sparks’ emotive and soaring vocals and Stonebwoy’s distinct and rhythmic dancehall style has resonated deeply with fans worldwide, celebrating the beauty of cross-cultural collaboration.

Not only has their partnership enriched Sparks' album, but it has also fostered a deeper cultural exchange between the American and African music scenes, marking a significant milestone in the careers of both artists.

Their collaboration has been met with acclaim from fans and industry professionals alike, highlighting the power of music to bridge cultural divides.

The TikTok video is below:

Berla Mundi meets Jordin Sparks

In February 2023, Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi conducted an engaging interview with Jordin Sparks, delving into her life, blossoming music career, and exciting new projects.

The two female powerhouses radiated confidence, each rocking unique styles. Sparks exuded a sporty charm in elegant jackets and stylish denim, while Mundi turned heads in chic high heels, embodying sophistication.

The pair showcased not just their individual styles but also the camaraderie of two influential artists making their mark in the industry.

The Facebook video is below:

Stonebwoy's wife rocks an African print outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, who modelled for a popular textile manufacturing company in Ghana.

The dental surgeon looked regal in a stylish two-piece ensemble and elegant shoes to complete her classy look.

Some social media users have praised Stonebwoy's wife for her high fashion sense in the trending videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh