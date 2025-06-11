Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Steff has opened up about her battle with stroke, which left her hospitalised for over a month

The viral skitmaker says the condition caused a haemorrhage in her brain, eventually paralysing the left side of her

When Akosua shared her story, she established that she was now in recovery mode, learning to walk again

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Steff is easing back into her normal life as a content creator after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Akosua Steff breaks her silence on her condition as she recovers from a haemorrhagic stroke. Photo source: AkosuaSteff

Source: Facebook

The viral skit maker was known for her videos mimicking the typical gestures of older Ghanaian church folks.

In February 2025, Akosua Steff hinted at her health troubles on TikTok with a post that got many anxious over her long hiatus.

"Who knew I'd spend the year fighting for survival in the hospital?" her post read.

Weeks later, she confirmed her condition, with posts recounting her journey battling a brain stroke.

According to Akosua, the stroke caused bleeding in her brain and left her paralysed on the left side of her body.

She was hospitalised for over a month and has to use a wheelchair.

"The misconception that stroke is a sickness for older people should die now before it's too late. I have seen people younger than me with this condition. I survived a hemorrhagic stroke that left my left side paralysed," she said.

"Oh yes, there are signs and ways to prevent it from occurring. Trust me when I say this, you gon cry!!!!!! It's the most painful thing I have ever experienced. The pain is 678,000 %. I can't even explain," she added.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral TikToker was spotted at the hospital undergoing physiotherapy.

Akosua maintains that she is now in recovery mode, learning to manage her new life after the condition.

"Medically, I am okay. Physically, however, I am not at a 100." I cannot move and do things like I used to. Emotionally, I am not okay; I am a mess."

Netizens empathise with Akosua Steff's condition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their well wishes with Akosua Steff.

harrietmasopeh said:

"I’ve never commented on your page but trust me, I really love you from afar and I pray our Lord heals you completely 🙏🙏🙏."

katty shared:

"Girl you aren’t a mess at all your life is the most important thing love ……You are are stronger and bigger than this phase ……this too shall pass……… Sunkwah na wo wo nkwa na wow) ade3🥰🥰…. You will be fine in Jesus name."

priscyamensah shared:

"We thank God for your life, I know people who didn't survive this, it's a testimony 🙏🙏."

Sterphie added:

"Hi Stephanie, you’ve fought a hard battle and it’s good to see you fit and strong again."

A Ghanaian TikTok star, Efya Dragon, opens up about her sickness. Photo credit: @Sammy Kay Media/YouTube.

Source: TikTok

Efya Dragon bounces back after illness

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Efya Dragon had been spotted with D Cryme after rumours of her life-threatening health condition emerged.

She appeared happy and in good shape, rocking a fashionable white outfit showing no visible signs of the sickness that once left many worried.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh