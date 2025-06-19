In an interview with Zionfelix, Oheneni Adazoa finally addressed ongoing pregnancy rumours from Ghanaians

The Sompa Nkomo show host failed to directly confirm the rumours, but stated that she would make an announcement at the appropriate time

Oheneni Adazoa also spoke about her support for women who join her Women of Faith group in search of children

Popular Ghanaian media personality Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, has addressed recent rumours about her being pregnant.

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, the Sompa Nkomo radio show host failed to give a specific answer as to whether she was expecting a baby.

With a bright smile on her face, she claimed that she was still making attempts to conceive her first child. She noted that she would properly respond to the rumours and make any announcement at the appropriate time.

Oheneni Adazoa noted that, unlike other Ghanaians, she had never been secretive about the important events that transpired in her life. She explained that she had a different mentality towards life and that she believed that

She said:

"We are still on it. Everyone will know when the time is right. In this life, I think everything happens in its season. No one can disrupt what has already been planned when your time comes."

"My life is a testimony to people. I always want people to believe that God exists whenever they see me. What you are experiencing can happen to me, so I don't hide anything, but there is always the right time to talk about some things."

Oheneni Adazoa also noted that she had never been bothered to see women who seek help from her and her Women of Faith group get pregnant while she struggled to conceive a child of her own after many years of marriage.

The Sompa FM presenter explained that God had blessed her with the gift of helping women experiencing fertility issues and that she had the belief that she could deliver a child at any moment in her life.

She noted that she sympathised with the women who normally visit her office for solutions to their fertility problems, as they are always distressed and tearful.

Oheneni Adazoa's pregnancy rumours

Oheneni Adazoa's remarks come in response to the rumours about her expecting her first child with her husband, Clement Abrefa Yeboah, after 20 years as a married couple.

The speculations began in January 2025, when a photo of her stomach looking bloated went viral on social media.

In a 2024 interview with media personality Delay, Oheneni Adazoa nearly wept as she opened up about her fertility issues in public for the first time.

Below is the video of Oheneni Adazoz breaking her silence on pregnancy rumours:

Reactions to Oheneni's remarks about pregnancy rumours

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AmaGh commented:

"Our mother of women of faith 🙏. This woman is fire.🔥 I can’t even imagine."

attakorahmargaret said:

"Women of Faith. The Lord is our victorious banner."

Yeboah Victoria wrote:

"Let them know I’m still waiting on you lord. 🙏."

Oheneni warns women over her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni warned women looking to create issues between her and her husband in their two-decade marriage.

The media personality shared that women who would attempt to ruin her marriage would meet their demise at her hands.

Oheneni Adazoa reiterated her commitment to her husband, stating that they would remain married until they passed away.

