Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has responded to the threats from some Ghanaian boxers over his recent criticisms of Sharaf Mahama

The media personality stated that he was not intimidated by the threats from the boxers and called on them to focus their energy on their careers

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah also called for the Ghanaian boxers to advocate for the establishment of institutions instead of relying on wealthy individuals

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has responded to the backlash he has received from some boxers over his recent remarks about President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama.

In a recent episode of his For The Records show, the former Angel FM presenter said his criticisms of Sharaf were not personal and he was not part of his targets.

He stated that he only questioned President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC administration's governance since they introduced a code of conduct for public officials to adhere to a few months ago.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah also slammed critics who criticised him over his scrutiny of government officials and their children.

The For The Records show host also sent a message to the Ghanaian boxers, who erupted in anger and threatened to assault him, stating that he was not scared of any intimidation.

The controversial media personality called on the boxers to use their strength to secure championship titles for Ghana in the ring instead of threatening him. He questioned why the aggrieved Ghanaians would find issue with him speaking about boxing matters but not other professions.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah stated that the insults and intimidation from the boxers and critics would not stop him from speaking about issues happening in the family.

He also rubbished former IBF welterweight Joshua Clottey's threats and called for them to advocate for the establishment of strong institutions to help boxing thrive in the country, instead of relying on individuals like Sharaf Mahama for support.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah added that he was not against the Ghanaian boxers relying on Sharaf Mahama and others to promote the sport but wanted them to use the right channels.

Ghanaian boxers fume over Okatakyie's remarks

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's response comes days after a few retired and present Ghanaian boxers, including Bukom Banku, Ayittey Powers, Joshua Clottey, and Ambitious Tilapia, fumed and threatened to physically attack him.

The media personality had questioned Sharaf Mahama's source of wealth after he and his Legacy Rise Sports promotion held the "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Renowned British boxers Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan were among some high-profile figures who attended the event.

Okatakyie's response to boxers stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Coolzair commented:

He is right. Let’s build institutions because when Mahama is not there to give our taxpayers money to his son, how is it going to survive?"

Eddie wrote:

"There are places you don't take your matter to. Those at your studio will show them your location. Boxers don't joke with promoters, yoooo."

Gazzyroll commented:

"He can misbehave in the Ashanti region but not in Accra. Next time he should behave himself well."

Kwaku Manu makes allegations against Okatakyie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu made allegations against Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah amid their feud.

In a video, the Kumawood actor alleged that the former Angel FM presenter built his media empire with funds he secured from a woman and the NPP.

Kwaku Manu stated that he was not intimidated by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and called him out for alleged manipulation of people.

