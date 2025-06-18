Kumawood actor Frank Naro has defended his colleague Kwaku Manu against serious allegations made by media personality Okatakyie Afrifa

Naro praised Manu as humble and hard-working, saying he drives modest cars despite being wealthy and that he serves as a role model

The ongoing beef between Manu and Afrifa began after Manu called for laws to protect public figures from online attacks

Kumawood actor Frank Naro jumped to his colleague Kwaku Manu's defence amid his ongoing beef with media personality Okatakyie Afrifa.

Frank Naro defends Kwaku Manu from Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah's allegations of engaging in illicit activities to amass wealth. Image credit: kwakumanu, sammykaymedia, okatakyieafrifamensah

Source: Facebook

Frank Naro, speaking in an interview with Ghanaian podcaster Vibe with Mingles, brushed aside Okatakyie Afrifa’s claims that Kwaku Manu engaged in money rituals and selling of illicit substances to amass his wealth.

The popular Kumawood star and Afrifa, who hosts the For The Records online show, kicked off a heated beef in recent weeks.

Kwaku Manu had called for the passage of a law to curb the constant attacks on prominent people in Ghanaian society by certain online and social media personalities.

His comments irked Afrifa, a staunch supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who queried why Manu did not make such a request when the NPP was in power.

He said his call was hypocritical and that the previous NPP government suffered more insults without any call for intervention from Manu.

The two traded words in subsequent weeks as the beef escalated.

A YouTube video of Kwaku Manu and Okatakyie Afrifa's beef is below.

Frank Naro defends Kwaku Manu

Following Okatakyie Afrifa’s allegations, Kumawood star Frank Naro came to Kwaku Manu’s aid.

He said the actor was a kind and unassuming individual who hides the true magnitude of his wealth from the public.

Okatakyie Afrifa fights Kwaku Manu over his call for President Mahama to sign a law for critics of prominent Ghanaians to be jailed. Image credit: : KwakuManu, OkatakyieAfrifa

Source: Facebook

Frank Naro said he looked up to the comic actor and hoped to one day reach the same level of wealth and stature as him.

“I always try to copy and emulate him, up to date, although we're not as close as we used to be. Kwaku Manu is not a show-off. Have you seen the car he uses? Kwaku Manu can drive one car until it is no longer roadworthy, but in the meantime, he will have achieved a lot of other things," he said.

Frank Naro said Manu told him he does that because Ghana has bad roads, and also that no matter how many cars you have, you can only ride in one at a time.

Following Okatakyie Afrifa’s recent attacks, Kwaku Manu flaunted his mansion on social media to revel in his wealth.

He also claimed that Okatakyie Afrifa was a gold digger who used a woman’s money to build his studio.

Watch Instagram video of Frank Naro defending Kwaku Manu below.

Ghanaians react to Naro’s Kwaku Manu defence

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on social media to the video of Frank Naro defending Kwaku Manu from Okatakyie Afrifa.

bslick_bawa said:

"Well done, bro."

thesonofagod wrote:

"Speak your twi and go on, masa, and stop wasting my time 😂."

WonderfulLife-st4tu:

"Nice 👍"

Kwaku Manu complains about cost of living

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu complained about the high cost of living in Ghana.

The comic actor said in an interview that every worker in Ghana deserved to take home a minimum of GH₵10,000 as their monthly salary.

He explained that as a father of four children, he spends an exorbitant amount of money for his children's daily upkeep.

Source: YEN.com.gh