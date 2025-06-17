Dr Osei Kwame Despite, in a recent video, was captured participating in a fitness event organised by EMY Africa

The multi-millionaire business mogul was seen trying to run after a blogger as he arrived at the venue

The video has garnered traction on social media as netizens drool over Despite's playful nature

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after a video of him at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club surfaced online.

The multi-millionaire was invited by EMY Africa for its 10th anniversary greatness walk.

The fitness event brought together top stars and business executives as the EMY Africa marks a decade of celebrating excellence.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the founder of Special Group of Companies Limited, and Ghanaian singer Becca, were among the top personalities spotted at the event.

The multi-millionaire arrived in a simple polo shirt matched with his blue jeans and slippers.

A video of the renowned businessman playfully chasing a blogger at the event impressed many of his admirers online.

Kwame Despite's eldest son, Kennedy Asante Osei, was also at the East Legon Executives Club, actively participating in the fitness activities.

Who is Kwame Despite?

Osei Kwame Despite February 2, 1962, in the Ashanti Region, is one of Ghana's most respected business moguls.

He started life as a petty trader, dealing in music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles and other merchandise and later branched into the media business.

He owns the Despite Group of Companies, a conglomerate of highly successful businesses including Best Point Savings and Loans and Neat Foods company.

He is noted for collecting luxurious vehicles and has a great love for exotic cars. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies, who owns a large collection of expensive vehicles, recently commissioned Ghana's first automobile museum at a lavish event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Despite's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they drooled over Osei Kwame Despite's jovial nature.

Paulgee wrote:

"See simple dressing ."

NANA said:

"See how the rich is simple."

@Ba$it added:

"This man does not look 60 ooh , money power 😅😅😅."

RNAQ drives his Bugatti Chiron on poor road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye, aka RNAQ, was spotted in his brand new Bugatti Chiron through the streets of Jamestown, a community in Accra.

The TikTok video, which quickly spread online, captured Quaye behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle as curious residents watched in disbelief. The road he was driving on was in a visibly poor condition, with a few potholes and rough patches.

Netizens who saw the video raised concerns about the state of roads in Ghana, especially in areas where high-end vehicles like the Bugatti were not suited. Many said it was worrying that such expensive cars had to move on damaged roads.

