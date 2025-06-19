Actor Big Akwes has criticised his colleague Lil Win for overbearing himself with lead roles in his productions

The actor referenced several of Lil Win's movies, which he believes would have fared better if he had given out the lead role

Big Akwes' criticisms come after Lil Win released an explosive trailer for his new movie, The Last African Hero

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has advised Lil Win to open up the talent pool from which he selects lead actors for his movies.

In a video published by Big Akwes on June 18, the actor criticised his Kumwood colleague for being selfish.

He argued that the trend of Lil Win casting none other but himself often shortchanged the potential of his movies.

Big Akwes referenced a movie in which Lil Win acted as president to support his argument.

"In the movie, you played the role of the president. Meanwhile, the president's role doesn't suit you. There was someone who would fit better in that role, but he will never consider the person."

The actor also cited Lil Win's upcoming movie, The Last African Hero, which is a biopic of Burkina Faso president Ibrahim Traore.

"In the trailer, you can see that he's in almost all the scenes. He wants to do it all. Doing that can make people get bored with the movie. We need to tell him the truth."

Lil Win cautions TV stations over piracy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had barred Ghanaian television stations from airing his movies without his authorisation.

Lil Win shared a video complaining about the routine practice of Ghanaian TV stations to air their movies without paying for the rights to do so.

He said Ghanaian television stations should be pumping money to help local filmmakers like himself instead of spending on foreign soaps.

The comic actor promised to inflict legal consequences on channels that continue to pirate his movies after his warning.

