A concerned Ghanaian raised alarm over a shop built directly around a slanted electricity pole in Ashaiman-Washington

He urged citizens to act responsibly and not wait for government intervention when disaster strikes due to poor individual choices

The video sparked online debate, with many blaming indiscipline and a lack of enforcement for the disregard for public safety

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man has raised alarm over a potential safety hazard in Ashaiman-Washington, Greater Accra Region, after spotting a shop constructed dangerously close to a visibly slanted electricity pole.

A slanted electricity pole built into a shop sparks fears of a potential disaster in Ashaiman-Washington. Photo credit: edhub (X)

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the concerned resident can be heard questioning the decision to build a shop directly around a major electric line.

He warned that if the pole were to collapse or the wires were to trip, it could result in serious damage or injury.

According to him, this risky setup not only endangers lives but also reflects a broader issue of poor decision-making and disregard for safety protocols.

He urged fellow citizens to act responsibly and avoid such hazardous constructions rather than waiting for government intervention.

A closer look at the risky shop setup shows the electricity pole appearing fused into the side of the building. Photo credit: Edhub (X)

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Look at what they are doing. They have built a store right under an electricity pole. They have made it look like the store is part of the pole. It's as if the store is built into the pole."

"People, what are we doing? This is a main power line. It's not just a small, tapped line; it's a main line. And this is what they are doing."

He continued:

"When a disaster strikes, these things will affect us. Then they will say, 'The government should have done this, the government should have done that, the government should help us.' It is very wrong. We should try and do the right thing."

Watch the video below.

Slanted pole in shop sparks safety concerns

The video has since sparked discussions online, with many calling for authorities to intervene and ensure public safety in the area.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

Read the comments below:

@profdubyn_zee wrote:

"What sort of nonsense and irresponsibility is this? Do those who put up this have any common sense at all?"

@kojo_wale commented:

"Isn't he rather protecting the pole from falling ?😂"

@AlloyteyMichael5 commented:

"Hmmm, this thing eerrrrr, come to Koforidua and you would discover a lot. The authority would never take any action until people start dying. The second problem of Ghana after corruption is INDISCIPLINE."

@_the_uncle_k commented:

"If something goes wrong, it is definitely the fault of the authorities cos they allowed it to happen and didn’t take steps to stop it."

@richardcyfer8 wrote:

"Corruption and indiscipline are the most common cancers sinking Africa."

Bishop Salifu pays for electricity pole damage

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an Accra Juvenile court fined Bishop Salifu Amoako GH¢8,000 for damage caused to an electricity pole. He was ordered to pay for the damage after his son was involved in an accident.

The court issued the ruling on December 19, 2024, when the Bishop's 16-year-old son was sentenced to six months in a senior correctional centre.

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife were also fined GH¢6,000 for failing to control their 16-year-old son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh