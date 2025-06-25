A newly released Kumawood series has cast renowned Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah as a widow

The actress' new role comes a few months after her widely talked about marriage ceremony in Kumasi

A clip showcasing Diana Asamoah's set moment as she bonded with some of her colleagues has surfaced online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kumawood film channel, Official Sunday TV, has released its new web series, Diana Asamoah The Poor Widow, which features renowned actress Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah acts as a widow in a new Kumawood movie with Seniorman Moral shortly after her marriage. Photo source: OfficialDiana1TV

Source: Facebook

The series' first episode was published on YouTube on June 19, 2025, featuring Diana Asamoah and comedian Seniorman Moral as her deceased husband.

The role required the actress to go completely bald. In many Ghanaian cultures, widows ought to shave their heads, wear black clothes and slippers as a sign of their bereavement.

This practice is seen as a way to demonstrate respect for the deceased, cleanse the widow, and mark a transition from married life to widowhood.

Diana Asamoah The Poor Widow features a host of other Kumawood stars, including Aboske, Papa Kumasi and Shifo.

In a promotional video shared on TikTok, Diana Asamoah gave fans a glimpse of her set moments during the movie shoot.

The newly-wed Diana Asamoah, in her mourning clothes, was captured eating Fufu with Shifo.

Diana Asamoah's new role comes barely three months after her marriage to Solomon Agyei Sefa.

The couple held a star-studded wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Netizens react to Diana Asamoah's widow role

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's new role.

Amaspicies said:

This haircut fit u ankasa

Boss Lady remarked:

Her beauty is natural.even with down cut💯💯

frimpomaa clement942 wrote:

eii I think it was filter oo🤭🤭🤭

Diana Asamoah goes mad for new role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah had attempted to rekindle their on-screen love after the actress' marriage.

The actress was captured in tattered clothing running the streets barefoot seeking Opoku Bilson's forgiveness.

Opoku Bilson and his sugar mummy have become a phenomenon on social media with their skits generating millions of hits, especially on TikTok. Many fans can't get enough of the infectious duo's hilarious gestures and broken English.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh