King Mswati III of Eswatini had his historic meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Asantehene and the leader of the Eswatini Kingdom had a friendly interaction as they met for the first time at the palace

Footage of King Mswati III of Eswatini's meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emerged on social media, triggering reactions from Ghanaians

The leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, King Mswati III, met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region as part of his visit to Ghana on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The King arrived in Kumasi aboard the renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's 'Dzata' private jet with his entourage on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

He was welcomed at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport by a delegation from Manhyia, led by the Paramount Chief of the Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Sereboe II. Other dignitaries, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, were also present.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the King of Eswatini received a rousing welcome befitting a royal from some students and staff at the Manhyia Palace as he arrived in grand style in a convoy of luxurious cars and a heavy military presence at the palace.

King Mswati III and his subjects were given a tour of the historic Palace Museum by a guide and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's elders, where they learned about the beautiful culture and rich history of the Ashanti Kingdom.

King Mswati III meets Otumfuo

A video seen by YEN.com.gh showed the moment King Mswati III finally met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who openly welcomed him, in what was their first-ever encounter.

The two distinguished Kings were all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries in what was a big spectacle and historic for their two kingdoms, in the presence of their subjects and their media personnel.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and King Mswati III later sat side by side, where they engaged in a friendly conversation. The Asantehene also formally introduced some traditional leaders in the Ashanti Kingdom to the Eswatini King.

The Asantehene and the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini's historic meeting at the Manhyia Palace was part of the latter's plans to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties between Eswatini and Asanteman.

King Mswati III's state visit to Ghana

King Mswatini III arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, June 24, for a four-day state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Eswatini Kingdom leader visited the Jubilee House, where he held bilateral talks with President John Dramani Mahama and senior officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

The videos of King Mswati III meeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace are below:

King Mswati's meeting with Otumfuo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

dashinglegacy commented:

"God bless our King. May he live forever."

she_is_a_taurus wrote:

"Someway, somehow, their traditional way of dressing seems to be similar. God save the KINGS❤️❤️❤️."

arabian_poundxterling said:

"Masa Otumfuo dea, God naaa for give am 500 years join his age for this Kingdom. 😢."

King Mswati's wife stares hard during libation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III's wife gave a hard stare as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's delegation poured libation during their arrival.

Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo was fascinated as she watched the traditional leaders carry out their cultural practice.

Footage of King Mswati III's wife's reaction to the libation-pouring practice at the airport gained massive traction on social media.

