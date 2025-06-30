Socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo shared beautiful pictures of her son, Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu, as he turned a year older on June 30, 2025

In some of the pictures she shared on Instagram, she and her son twinned in blue kaftan pieces from Smart Trendzz

Many people talked about Mudassir's growth, while others celebrated him in the comment section with heartwarming messages

Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu, the firstborn child of socialite Akuapem Poloo, turned a year older on June 30, 2025, and she shared beautiful pictures and videos to celebrate.

Akuapem Poloo celebrates her son's birthday

The mother of two took to her Isntagram page to share beautiful pictures to commemorate her son's birthday.

In the pictures, she twinned with her son as they wore matching kaftans from Smart Trendzz, a renowned clothing brand.

Akuapem Poloo styled her kaftan by wearing heels, while her son wore half shoe sandals while wearing shades to make his look more dapper.

"Son I look at you today and I say I’m blessed 🙏 you are +1 today and I ask God for his favor and blessings on you 👌 My Chi Chi 😂mum loves you okay happy birthday @sonof_poloo 🫶🫶🎂🎉."

In another Instagram post, Akuapem Poloo made, she showed how the beautiful birthday pictures were taken.

She and her son shared some mother-son moments as she straightened his kaftan while making sure it looked perfect for the pictures.

In the caption, she spoke about Mudassir 's humbleness, adding that his birthday was about him and that her Instagram feed was all for him, as she would be posting about him all day.

She concluded her message by telling him how much she loved him.

"Omg his humbleness 🫶🫶💯Son today it’s all about you on my timeline okay I love you Paa 🥁🎉."

Birthday wishes for Akuapem Poloo's son

Birthday wishes poured in for Akuapem Poloo's son. Others also hailed her for raising her son, Mudassir, into a fine young man.

The heartwarming birthday wishes for Mudassir are below:

nanaromeowelewele said:

"Happy birthday handsome 😍😍😍! Your uncle loves you."

t.a.y.l.o.r_g1 said:

"You are raising a fine gentleman ❤️❤️❤️🙌 Keep up the good work. Happy Birthday To The Young Champion 🎉🎂🎂🎂

maame__equarh said:

As Chi chi wear half shoe dier, he turn Odogwu be that ooo😄😄😄 Glorious birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 Chief! God bless and make you great, Amen!

mohammed.kassum.16 said:

"May Allah grant him more years n protect all of your family from evil eyes 🫩👀."

Akuapem Poloo speaks about her baby daddy

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo shared details about her experience giving birth to her second child, describing it as far from easy.

The 34-year-old said that the ten-year gap between her first and second child made labour more challenging. However, she expressed gratitude for the presence and support of her baby daddy throughout the process.

In her candid reflections, Poloo emphasised how much his encouragement helped her stay calm and focused during delivery.

