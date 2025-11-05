Peace FM morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, turned 27 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Her mother, Irene Opare, celebrated her birthday on social media with lovely photos and a heartfelt message

Many Ghanaians also took to social media to celebrate Fafa Kayi on her 27th birthday with messages

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Fafa Kayi, the daughter of Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi and veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare, celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Irene Opare celebrates her and Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa Kayi, on her 27th birthday. Photo source: @kwame_sefa_kayi, @officialireneopare

Source: Instagram

The daughter of the media personality has kept her birthday celebration under wraps and did not mark the milestone.

Although Fafa did not post anything about her birthday, her mother, Irene Opare, has taken to social media to continue her annual tradition of celebrating her beautiful daughter on her 27th birthday.

The veteran actress shared two lovely photos of her daughter looking gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

In the first photo, Fafa held an expensive purse as she wore a royal blue A-line chiffon bridesmaid dress while standing in front of a bar and restaurant in Accra.

In a second photo, Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter appeared to be at her workplace, as she wore a multi-coloured dress and high-heeled shoes.

Fafa's mother accompanied the photos with a short but lovely message, in which she encouraged her daughter to continue making significant strides in life.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with her daughter, whom she called a miracle.

She wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday, my daughter @fafakayi__. 🙏🏽🎉🎉 God did it. 🙏🏽 Keep shining, my Diplomat 🙏🏽 ❤️ God I thank you for this miracle. 🙏🏽 Love you forever ❤️❤️."

The social media post of Irene Opare celebrating her daughter Fafa Kayi on her 27th birthday is below:

Fafa Kayi bonds with her mother

Fafa Kayi's 27th birthday celebration comes months after she bonded with her mother at the funeral reception of her late grandmother, Alice Lydia Opare, in Dansoman, Accra, on June 28.

Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, jams to an old Ga song with her mother. Photo source: OfficialIreneOpare

Source: Instagram

Friends, family, and colleagues were present at the event to celebrate the 92-year-old's life.

Veteran movie stars Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, Kalsoume Sinare, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Kofi Adjorlolo, Eunice Banini, and many more also attended the funeral reception.

In the video shared on Instagram, Fafa was seen on the dance stage dancing to an old Ga song with her mother. Guests present joined in to spray the mother and daughter with cash as they basked in their joyful moments.

The video of Fafa Kayi bonding with her mother, Irene Opare, is below:

Birthday messages pour in for Fafa Kayi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosemmensah commented:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Fafa. Keep being amazing. God bless you."

Akweley_o said:

"Happy birthday."

Deultimatecrave_ wrote:

"Fafsy to the world ❤️ @fafakayi__."

Fafa Kayi vacations abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fafa Kayi vacationed abroad and shared many images and videos from her trip.

Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter visited various landmarks and luxurious locations in different cities as she documented her experience from the trip.

The images and videos from Fafa Kayi's vacation abroad triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh