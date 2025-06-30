Shatta Wale was recently spotted in town driving a swanky white Mercedes AMG SL 63 Roadster

A video of him parked on his phone, unfazed as fans swarmed over the car to hail him, has surfaced online

The dancehall superstar's moment has stoked a frenzy as netizens weigh in on who the true owner of the car might be

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has courted attention online after a video of him driving a Mercedes AMG SL 63 Roadster on a rough road.

Shatta Wale seen driving through town in a new Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Roadster. Photo source: ShattaWale, NOMTrendz

Source: Facebook

The convertible made it easier for road users to meet the renowned artiste. Shortly after seeing him, the fans swarmed around the car.

Shatta Wale, in a video, was seen in a casual jeans and tank top outfit driving through towns and was unfazed by the large crowd despite not having any bodyguards.

It's unclear if the new Mercedes is part of Shatta Wale's fleet. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the car belongs to Tamale-based musician Bill Gucci, who is an avid protege of the On God hitmaker.

Recently, they met when Shatta Wale stormed Tamale for Fancy Gadam's concert at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

What are people saying about Shatta Wale's AMG Roadster?

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's recent moments in town driving a swanky Mercedes SL 63.

@Spiddlez shared

"That’s Bill Gucci, Alaye gang CEO."

@kwesi_winfred wrote:

"I’m going back to the junction maybe today I go get coins again 😂😂."

@iFelixOwino remarked:

"West African folks got really way to go. How bad is the situation that you get mesmerized by such a car on such a bad road?"

Ricch Rahim 💲

"Thats not for him it for bill Gucci if you know you know lol ."

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls-Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale welcomed his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Ghana after months of anticipation surrounding the luxury car’s arrival.

In a video shared via Snapchat, the musician was seen personally washing the vehicle at his $2.5 million mansion, humorously recalling his past job at a washing bay.

The video sparked excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with praise and heartfelt messages celebrating his journey and success.

Source: YEN.com.gh