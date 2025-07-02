Renowned broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo has reacted to the reports that she has given birth to twins

The news went viral after a video of Nana Yaa Brefo nursing a baby was shared by her friend and colleague, Ohemaa Woyeje

The presenter has assured her well-wishers that she is well and plans to take a bold step after becoming a new mother

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has broken her silence after news went viral that she had become a new mother.

The Onua TV presenter, formerly of Angel Broadcasting Network, made a post on July 2, reacting to the trending news about her.

The reports surfaced on July 1, after Nana Yaa Brefo's colleague and friend, Ohemaa Woyeje, shared a video suggesting that the former had given birth to twins.

In Ohemaa Woyeje's video, Nana Yaa Brefo was seen nursing a child, believed to be one of her newborn twins.

Congratulatory messages began pouring in from fans and colleagues after Ohemaa Woyeje's visit to Nana Yaa Brefo.

Reacting to the reports, Nana Yaa Brefo subtly confirmed the good news and thanked her well-wishers.

In Nana Yaa Brefo's post, she assured fans of her plans to tell the story about her twins at the appropriate time.

Nana Yaa Brefo recounts her fertility woes

Before giving birth to her new babies, the Onua TV presenter had opened up about her many failed attempts to conceive.

In an interview with ZionFelix in February 2022, she said that the birth of her first son led to many complications that ended with her womb being removed.

Brefo recounted how the incident had a profound impact on her, and said it sent her into depression and made her even consider taking her life.

She said criticism from the public also played a huge role in her depression as she was mocked for being unable to give birth, with some people describing her as ‘manly’.

The Instagram video of Nana Yaa Brefo talking about her inability to conceive again is below.

Fans react to Nana Yaa Brefo's twins

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Nana Yaa Brefo's milestone as a new mother.

Gloria Sam said:

"I'm very, very happy for you, sis. Big congrats to you."

Auguastina Yeboah wrote:

"Sister, know that better is not good enough; the best is yet to come."

Charles Bukhari shared:

"Good morning to you, and stay safe, healthy, and blessed."

Francis Kweku Etrue added:

"We thank God for your life and the blessings received from God. My Taadi Sister. Have an enjoyable life."

